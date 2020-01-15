I tried the new Fenty mascara and I think you will like it as much as I do

Rihanna’s full frontal mascara falls on January 16

I’m going to hold my hands here and admit that I’m a little complicated when it comes to what I think is the best mascara.

Sure, there are a lot of good ones, but it takes me a long time to get away from my old followers, Bobbi Brown’s Smokey Eye. (Glossier’s Lash Slick is one of the few I will gladly use in its place.)

So when I heard that Rihanna was finally launching a mascara within her eponymous makeup line, Fenty Beauty, I sat a little on my seat. The woman is a perfectionist, and therefore my expectations were high of the woman who created my favorite tanner.

Fenty Beauty’s new Full Frontal mascara sells for £ 21 and promises to define, curl, lengthen, volumize and be water resistant – so it ticks all the boxes here.

The first thing is the brush. It’s greasy on one side and flat on the other, a bit like someone is sitting on a traditional brush head. When I first used it, I found that I could go directly to the root of my eyelashes to add length and definition – well done.

My caveat with a lot of mascaras that promise to volumize is that often you will get super lumpy results. Not here, of course – your eyelashes look noticeably thicker, but not covered with product or your eyelashes glued together. As for whether my eyelashes have been lifted and longer, you can see for yourself below.

It goes without saying that I am already a big fan, and this could well be a permanent addition to my makeup bag when I want a little more “punch” on my eyelashes.

Fenty Mascara before and after

Ri-Ri, I’m sold.

This one is sure to be sold, so be sure to add Boots or Harvey Nichols on January 16th.