I tried Duolab and this is what I thought

I love everything with a monogram on it, but Duolab is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen with bespoke beauty in the wider culture of customization.

I had already immersed my toe in beauty apps that collect data from my selfies, whether it was to wipe a new shade of lipstick or determine my skin type, I was intrigued.

Duolab goes one step further.

At first glance the device looks like a cross between Alexa and an egg poacher. But Duolab is actually your own skin laboratory in your bathroom, because you use it to mix two capsules of fresh skin care every morning and evening (that’s where the “duo” bit comes in).

Duolab also disputes the idea of ​​a fixed regime that consists of the same products, day in and day out. So the content of those capsules will change during the month.

“Your skin is a living organ that is affected by everything from the weather to stress, hormones and fatigue,” says Alain Harfouche, director of Duolab. “Needs change, so why treat it exactly the same every day?”

First download the device

Before you start the fun part – that is. mixing it – you have to do the admin. I download the Duolab app on my iPhone. According to the press release, two forms of AI will both anticipate the needs of my skin and respond to the changing environment.

I upload a selfie and answer a series of clear questions about my skin priorities – in my case, flooding dry spots on the cheeks with moisture and calming sensitivity around the chin.

The app then reveals which “duo” of capsules matches my skin type and current requirements.

Duolab cooperates with L’Occitane

Duolab launches a collection of L’Occitane skin care capsules that contain 93% -98% natural ingredients.

There are three hydrating bases (light day cream, rich day cream and night cream). These can be mixed with one of the five targeted concentrates: clarify with vitamin C to tackle pigmentation; Activating with horse chestnut to stimulate blood circulation; Calming with chamomile to reduce redness; Refine with exfoliating AHAs and toning with a Botox-like plant extract to relax facial muscles.

With 15 possible combinations, you have covered every skin base.

My current duo recipe is the rich day cream combined with soothing concentrate and the firming concentrate that has been added to my night cream. I can purchase a supplement of capsules on the way or have a set delivered to my house every month via a subscription that costs £ 60 per month.

How to use the device

Unfortunately, mixing does not require a lab coat and glasses. I simply click my base together and concentrate in a small disk, which is then placed in the machine.

Using thermo-cosmetic technology, Duolab combines the two formulas and heats them to the same temperature as your skin (37-42 ° C). I take the disk out and squeeze the sides. My customized formula spouts out of the mouthpiece.

Applying a slightly warm cream to your face is not only comforting, but in practice it also means that your skin will drink the emulsified formula faster.

Oh and it only takes 90 seconds, so it’s not a faff first thing in the morning.

An extra bonus for my sensitive skin is that there are no preservatives in the formulas. Zip. Nada. Not even hidden in individual ingredients. You see, the blending process is complete in the package so that the contents never come in contact with air until you apply them to your skin.

Moreover, it is freshly mixed every time, so there is really no need for preservatives.

The microbiome of my skin literally sings “hallelujah”.

My judgment

Although you are connected as ‘on-demand skin care’, I still believe that you have to play the long game when ingredients such as vitamin C work at the cellular level.

My hydrating routine may not be the same every day, but the effects of the capsules, along with my normal serum that I use underneath, are still cumulative. That said, after two days the angry redness around my mouth faded into a pink color, so some things go faster.

Another important selling point is the ecological qualifications of Duolab. Each device comes with a separate ceramic pot to collect your empty capsules. If it is full, simply return the empty packages to Duolab in the prepaid envelope that comes with your monthly skin care plan and TerraCycle will recycle them.

Even the lazy recycler can still participate, right?

Proof that you can look and do really well.

Have you been bitten by the tailor-made beauty bug? Scroll down for even more options …

