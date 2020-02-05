I took my child around in five different minibuses: this is what I learned

Triple black, not just for government SUVs! Photo: Toyota

People love to hate minibuses, or have completely forgotten them, although they are the most practical, comfortable form of transportation that a family of four or more can get their dirty hands smeared with peanut butter.

(Full disclosure: Several car manufacturers borrowed their vans, fully fed, for testing purposes with the family.)

My guess is that minivan haters are afraid of growing up, that is, they are afraid of death. The 30-year-olds I saw running around Brooklyn on skateboards – along with the horde of 50-year-olds who dress like they are still in high school – certainly support this hypothesis.

But regardless of people’s motives for aversion to minibuses, sales have fallen over the past 20 years, as the current generation of parents have caught up with the less practical triple crossover as its top family.

However, the minibus is still alive and despite its faded popularity, it is still the best way to ride around a bunch of children and all the nonsense they and their parents like to take with them.

There are still a handful on the market, but throwing away the series of minibuses that was available 20 years ago has eliminated anything but the strongest artists. For example, consider how many crossovers are currently on the market, while automakers are frantically trying to find that sale “sweet spot.” They, like the many minibuses that were available years ago, will not all last. In any case, all vehicles are a kind of compromise, and minibuses are no exception.

But they seem to be less of a compromise than three-row crossovers – most of which I have driven. What I mean here is that if you are going to ride in something big that doesn’t feel as nice as a small car, why make sacrifices in the interior and comfort? After all, convenience is everything if you’re dealing with screaming, dirty hellions.

Bear in mind, fellow parents, that no one cares about how ‘cool’ you are. Your little ones will love your minibus until they are in high school (and based on my reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High”, as well as several of my own life experiences with an Astro van, a van should never be offered to a teenager as the first car).

At that time, a slim car is unlikely to improve your shape in their eyes, and those who judge you based on the quality of your mode of transport are probably not worth knowing. By the way, if you can fill wood, car parts and other debris in the same room that you use to take your children and a couple of friends, you will realize how much more versatile a small van is than, for example, a giant pickup truck. Especially when it’s time to pay for gas.

So here they are, in alphabetical order – all the minibuses that are still available on the American market. (Note: I have omitted the Ford Transit Connect, because although the sliding doors give it the status of a minibus, it is more of a cross in terms of size.)

Chrysler Pacifica

The Pacifica was an unlikely debutante for a car show that was held in 2016, but when it appeared in Detroit that year, I remember how fresh it looked. It still looks fresh thanks to a smooth, pleasant style and a relatively low roof line.

The appearance is carious, and it has the handling and fuel consumption to adjust – a blessing for anyone disappointed with the less than stellar fuel consumption of a crossover or top-heavy driving. The bottom line is that it is a smooth-running, beautiful-looking vehicle with tons of interior space that should be attractive to those whose insistence on “cool” is not yet completely blurred. When I appeared in a parking lot of a supermarket behind the wheel of a Pacifica with the windows down, a panoramic sunroof wide open, Led Zeppelin blaring from his beautiful stereo system, I felt cool. In any case, I felt much less self-conscious than in a $ 150,000 Mercedes-Benz convertible.

Pros: The Pacifica can accommodate seven or eight passengers (depending on whether you are jumping in front of the captain’s available seats) and more than 32 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third-row seats. Part of it is a deep well that is used to stow the chairs when you want to fold them flat. This ensures easy and safe loading of groceries.

With the third row folded down, the load space is larger than 87 cubic feet and with the middle seats removed, more than 140 cubic feet, all with a flat load floor. The seats are comfortable and the driving and handling are fantastic. It feels luxurious. With the plug-in hybrid model you can drive 33 km on an electric charge and switch into excellent fuel consumption figures in hybrid mode. I was able to drive from the middle of Long Island to Virginia Beach (a 400-mile trip) for $ 35 in gasoline in a packed summer truck. Both the gas and the hybrid powertrains are flexible and couple-like.

cons: Like so many vehicles that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles offers, reliability can be a problem area. Consumer reports gave the Pacifica a fairly vague predicted reliability assessment in 2019, based in part on three NHTSA recall actions only in 2019. The most attractive model – the plug-in hybrid – is also expensive, ranging from just under $ 40,000 for the bottom. more than $ 50,000 for a fully loaded top-of-the-line Limited trim version.

Price range: $ 33,745 – $ 51,065

Average EPA fuel consumption: 22 mpg (conventional); 30 mpg, only gasoline / 82 MPGe, plug-in (hybrid)

Safety: Active safety features optional. IIHS Top Safety Pick; 5-star (out of five) federal safety figures for accidents.

Dodge Grand Caravan

Do you remember when the Dodge Caravan came out in 1984? I do, but hardly. I was six years old. What I do remember is the impact on the landscape of the family car when I was growing up. Everyone (except my family, who limited themselves to cheap four-cylinder, four-door hatchbacks) seemed to have one. The Grand Caravan is more or less a continuation of the original car-based transport box devised by Lee Iacocca and his team when families were still driving station wagons. Some will say that it is not properly outdated, but I disagree.

The Grand Caravan – now largely degraded to fleet status – is a staple for production teams and families on long-term vacations throughout America. And despite the presence of more attractively designed minibuses on the American market, it is still an attractive option for anyone who needs a practical family car. It also did quite well in the Performance Van of the Year line-up of Road & Track, so there it is.

Pros: It shares the same basic layout as the Pacifica: fold-down rear seat and a removable middle row. But it’s a bit bigger. The cargo space is also an inch larger, which can make a difference for the nonsense carriers among us. The driving behavior and operation are harmless and the interior is comfortable. The 3.6-liter engine offers good torque and reasonable acceleration. From around $ 27,000, the Grand Caravan is relatively cheap. In short, it is a classic minibus with all the options that go with that designation.

cons: Unfortunately, the slightly modified GT version is no longer available, and the only transmission option is an older 6-speed automatic transmission (the conventional Pacifica has a much nicer 9-speed ZF unit). Because it has been set aside like a car, the interior and exterior style have lagged behind. In addition, along with its old status, there are insufficient safety assessments and no available active safety features.

Price range: $ 27,040 – $ 37,360

Average EPA fuel consumption: 20 mpg

Safety: No active safety features; IIHS gave it a “Bad” rating in the small collision test on the driver’s side with overlap; 4 out of 5 stars from the federal government.

Honda Odyssey

Although it is not a fact that most family drivers have in mind, the Honda Odyssey can claim the highest top speed among minibuses on the American market.

Other than that, it has the same options as any other minibus, but with its own quirky Honda look. I drove my family to and from North Carolina in the summer and it brought us there without incident with a stack of surfboards tied to the roof.

When a friend of mine told me that the pile of car parts and junk that I had stored in his garage – finally – had to go, the Odyssey swallowed it all with ease. I could fit a small Kawasaki motorcycle, a complete set of frontend body parts from a ’73 Pontiac Ventura II and a few small boxes with assorted junk – all with room left for a full load of groceries and a front passenger (sorry, darling, no room for you and your astronaut chair).

In terms of driving behavior and handling, the current Odyssey is really not much different than the 2012 model that some friends and I drove through the country last spring. That is, it’s great. Plus, it has that great Homeric name. We will cross the wine-dark continent!

Pros: The Odyssey has similar freight dimensions as the Pacifica, along with handy waste containers and bags between the two front seats. There are cup holders everywhere and a place near the floor for baby toys and other assorted junk that you don’t want to roll on the floor while driving.

The 3.5-liter V6 makes good power and the ride is smooth. Corners are reasonable for a vehicle of this size. Although it looks more or less the same as the Odyssey of the previous generation, the models for 2018 and higher have been updated. But there is a fame that many potential buyers will appreciate, especially from a vehicle with the Honda reputation for reliability. Although Consumer Reports had problems with the electronics of the Odyssey (a little more about that), mechanical reliability was considered tip-top. The fuel consumption on the highway is one of the best minibuses on petrol.

cons: Some people like Honda’s jerky styling, but I don’t think it translates well into the larger shape of the Odyssey. This look has been around for a while and could use an update. The interior felt a bit cheap and sticky and the seats were rather hard compared to other models in the minibus segment. The “magic slide” middle seats were a pain in the ass to use. My other steaks were engine noise. The 3.5, although capable, makes an unpleasant racket when you dig into the gas pedal. And then there is the good Honda Acura push button switch child. And if they took the trouble to install a push-button shifter, why not add a few buttons for the stereo. That, I think, makes this the eight millionth Honda review that deplores the inferior quality of Honda’s nightmare of an infotainment system.

Price range: $ 30,690 – $ 50,344

Average EPA fuel consumption: 22 mpg

Safety: Active safety features available; IIHS Top Safety Pick; 5-star (out of five) federal safety figures for accidents.

Kia Sedona

I will never forget Kia’s debut of the current Sedona minibus in 2014. It was held at a location outside of the New York International Auto Show and there was a lady on stage who stuffed herself into a giant balloon, making her look like a fertilized human egg.

I’ve seen a few Korean children’s cartoons since then, but in retrospect it doesn’t seem all that strange, but at the time I was wondering if the show was a kind of unusual fertility message related to family cars. But I stray. The Sedona is amazing. It is comfortable, it runs well, and like all Kias nowadays, it has a pleasant exterior style. One of my friends owns one and he is always enthusiastic about it. “It’s great. It was cheap. My kids love it,” he says. That’s the minibus attraction in a nutshell.

Pros: The luggage space behind the rear seats is comparable to the Grand Caravan – a cube more than the Odyssey and Pacifica. Just like all other minibuses on the market, the rear seats fold flat and the middle seats out of the way. Apart from the Pacifica, the Sedona has probably the most attractive styling. The 3.3-liter V6 is a big windmill and takes the van from place to place with a reasonable capacity and efficiency. Best of all, a fully loaded Sedona fits well with the competition’s specific models.

cons: The fuel consumption is not as good as that of the competition, and the interior style looks a bit dated. Most new Kia’s have a fantastic interior, so hopefully the Sedona will be refreshed a bit in the coming years. The biggest shortcoming of the Sedona is that the seats in the middle row cannot be removed, which reduces the loading capacity. After all, one of the advantages of owning a minibus is a bus that can easily be converted into a junk dumper.

Price range: $ 27,400 – $ 39,640

Average EPA fuel consumption: 21 mpg

Safety: Active safety features available; “Good” ratings on most IIHS crash tests and “Bad” ratings for headlights; 5-star (out of five) federal safety figures for accidents

Toyota Sienna

The Sienna is neither the prettiest nor the smoothest-running minibus on the market. It is not even the most fuel efficient. But it is somehow fun to drive.

I can’t quantify this feeling with scientific test results, but among the minibuses I tested, the Sienna felt the most like a smaller car – although the Sienna has more room inside than its competitors. Part of this is probably due to the engine, which unleashes nearly 300 hp. The Sienna is also the only four-wheel-drive minibus available – undoubtedly a huge selling point for people living in places where snow and ice can be a persistent traffic hazard. All in all, the Sienna is my favorite minibus and the one that I would most likely own.

Pros: The cargo space behind the rear seats is 39 cubic feet and with the third row folded flat, 87 cubic feet. When the middle row is removed, the load volume jumps to 150 cubic feet – or enough room to fit many car parts and / or building materials.

The seats are comfortable, the dashboard looks neat in that new way from Corolla and the gear lever is a real lever, instead of the silly buttons and dials that you find on other models. Supported by eight-speed automatic transmissions, the 3.5-liter V6 produces torque in a usable range and sounds good when you press the accelerator pedal against the floor.

It’s a Toyota, so it’s clear that reliability is about as good as it gets (and if you don’t trust me, Consumer Reports gave it a pretty great reliability rating). It is also supplied as standard with active safety functions such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and adaptive cruise control.

cons: Compared to the more luxurious Pacifica, the interior of the Sienna seems a bit cheesy, and the ride isn’t that polished. (Fortunately, most kids aren’t that picky about things like that, and junk doesn’t care.)

The styling, reminiscent of an inflated Camry, is not a cup of tea for everyone. The fuel consumption comes at the bottom of the minivan spectrum (unless you opt for the version with front-wheel drive, which is similar to the Odyssey). But hey, all wheel drive.

Price range: $ 31,565 – $ 50,884

Average EPA fuel consumption: 20 mpg (AWD); 22 mpg (FWD)

Safety: Active safety features as standard; “Good” assessments in most IIHS crash tests; 5-star (out of five) federal safety figures for accidents.

