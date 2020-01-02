I thought the Niners would go 7-9. Here are all the ways they showed me I was wrong in 2019. – The Reporter

Loading...

I always hoped that these San Francisco 49ers would kick their feet this weekend and take a full board of four playoff soccer games from the comfort of their sofas.

I just didn't expect them to do it while they were in their playoff of the week off.

Yes, the 49ers are still playing football: they are the No. 1 seed and the favorites to win the NFC after a scathing and fascinating 13-3 campaign.

They showed me I was wrong.

I thought this 49ers team would go 7-9 this year. I explained my reasoning in a column entitled "Five reasons why the Niners will miss the playoffs this year," published on September 5, 2019.

Right on the spot!

Yes, I saw talent and potential, but ultimately, I did not think that everything would fit the way it did.

And while there is a lot of luck in the NFL, the analysis suggests that up to 52 percent of the NFL game results are determined by luck, and the 49ers certainly had some of that, this team’s campaign was all less fortunate

So, with some time to kill in all our hands, consider this my fault.

And maybe, in my effort to make amends for the mistake I made, we can all reflect on how well everything went for San Francisco this year.

Prediction: "The turnovers are everything", also known as Jimmy Garoppolo, you are sure to go around the ball, right?

Reality: I was only half wrong

The turnover margin is probably the strongest indicator of success outside the NFL, and the 49ers went from a rotation deficit of minus-1.6 per game, the worst in the NFL, last year to a more than respectable turnover margin more than 0.2 in 2019 – 11th in the NFL.

Of the 11 best teams in the rotation margin, 10 reached the playoffs. Only one team with a negative rotation differential reached the postseason this year: it is undoubtedly the worst team on the field, Philadelphia.

So what was behind the 49ers fortune investment when it came to changing possession?

The defense went from being the last dead, for a mile, in the NFL in take-away food in 2018 to be sixth in the league in 2019. Some of that is luck: we are still dealing with an oblong ball that bounces on the ground and The 49ers were forced to go back to the average in 2019, but much of that is also skill. The 49ers' defense, at best, was fast and furious and he loved to force loose balls.

On the other hand, the 49ers offense went from the penultimate in the NFL in draws per game to the twentieth. Not great, but a notable improvement that put San Francisco in the black this season.

The big key to that offensive change? Garoppole

Starting with the 49ers Thursday night soccer game against the Cardinals in Arizona, more responsibility was given to the 28-year-old quarterback's shoulders. The defense was beginning to fade, the race game was lost without George Kittle: the Niners needed their franchise quarterback to play as a franchise quarterback.

He did.

Garoppolo had an uninspiring preseason and his limited track record for the season didn't provide much to counter recent evidence, but as the season progressed, his first full season as a starter, Garoppolo's progress as quarterback was unmistakable. In the last nine games of the 49ers, a series of competitions that decided the fate of San Francisco and had almost all the defenses that the Niners faced to make the team's supposed "weak link" nervous: the game of Garoppolo It was splendid. Do I dare to say elite?

There were nine turnovers (six interceptions and three loose balls lost) in those nine games, but not all were the fault of Garoppolo and the number of possible turnovers dropped precipitously. At the same time, Garoppolo threw for 18 touchdowns, had a strong 8.6 yards per attempt, completed 68 percent of those attempts and recorded an elite qualification, yes, elite, 107.6 quarterback.

All Garoppolo did was demonstrate without a doubt, at least for those who know what they are seeing, that he is more than capable of making a quarterback of a team to the Super Bowl.

Prediction: "High school is a big concern"

Reality: When a four-man pass arrives at the quarterback, the 49ers high school was elite this season

Do you want to read something that is wrong?

Here you have:

"I don't care how much improvement the Niners have made in their passing race. This high school entered the offseason as an obvious problem and yet we are heading for the regular 2019 season and it is no less striking."

The 49ers did not sign any proven defensive backing in the 2019 season. In the first two years of Robert Saleh as a defensive coordinator, they had carried out a basic Cover-3 zone scheme that was easy to beat.

And this year, they had the second best pass defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders. Only New England, which played the easiest schedule in the league for defenses, performed better against the pass.

How they did it?

Well, those fast-pass improvements were outstanding: the four forward of the Niners forced the quarterbacks to launch fast or face some danger. And in the back, the 49ers became a dramatically more versatile and multiple defense. Yes, the team played a lot of individual high security zone defense, but they would play full matches playing man-to-man coverage, and there were many more high-security looks this year. Saleh was exotic with toppings and shelling and, particularly at the beginning of the season, played with offensive coordinators and opposing quarterbacks.

A great key to the 49ers high school? Safety game. Jimmie Ward, a player that so many 49ers fans wanted to discard after an endless series of injuries, was a free gift from heaven. His coverage and intelligence skills are irreplaceable for San Francisco. Jaquaski Tartt's versatility with great security proved irreplaceable for San Francisco: after his injury this year, the 49ers' defense vanished.

The Niners were also encouraged by the cornerback game Ahkello Witherspoon, who was outstanding to start the season, and then Emmanuel Mosley, who replaced Witherspoon so well that the debate over who should start in front of Sherman continues to this day.

The 49ers didn't need to strengthen their high school this year: they had everything and everyone they needed in the company.

Prediction: This team does not have enough depth in enough places

Reality: The depth of the 49ers was perhaps his greatest strength

“The offensive line looks like a time bomb. An injury to any of the five owners could destabilize the entire crime. "

Incorrect.

"I like the initial supporters of the Niners, but the unit is young and then younger."

That is true, but the intention of the comment was also incorrect.

Just a big and bad bunch of bad here.

Clearly, I did not see the success of the 49ers with the arrival of the "next man." But to tell you the truth, I can't believe that the 49ers thought they would be so successful with backups that they reproduce so often.

In addition to all the praise that players deserve for that success, it is an incredible testimony from the main office and the coaching staff. Clearly, I underestimated all three parts.

The 49ers' offensive line saw that both initial tackles fell with injuries in multiple games that overlapped. Rookie Justin Skule and American Football Alliance student Dan Brunskill completed in a more than admirable way and the Niners' winning machine kept running. When Mike Person missed weeks 16 and 17, Brunskill slipped to the right guard. Oh, and the 49ers played the end of the great game of all time and with the Saints and the last three games of the campaign with a backup center.

Raheem Mostert, the fourth chain runner (perhaps the fifth), at the beginning of the training camp became the best runner on the team, a back that looks as good as the best runners in the NFL.

Mosley's work was a revelation and Dre Greenlaw, replacing the seemingly irreplaceable Alexander Kwon, did the work of the year.

Prediction: The NFC is stacked

Reality: It was, but the 49ers were even more stacked

Prediction: The 49ers do not have a home advantage

Reality: Levi’s at Night became a thing in 2019

We'll see if that energy, the juice that only a great football product can provide a fan base, is taken to the playoffs, where the 49ers will have the home advantage to the Super Bowl.