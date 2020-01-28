I thought my children were dying. They just had croup.

But as we have seen, the number of children who die from a croup is miniscule; and only a small fraction is considered to be in any danger. Kirsten Bechtel of the Yale University School of Medicine told me that she had worked as a pediatric emergency doctor for 24 years. In all this time, she said, she saw perhaps 10 cases of croup – in total “thousands” – in which the child seemed to be in serious trouble, with delayed breathing and signs of cyanosis. A Johnson study in Alberta found that about 85 percent of children who appear in the emergency department at croup appear to have a “mild” form of the condition. Less than 1 percent have symptoms that are labeled “serious.”

Looking back on my own experience, it is quite clear that my son had a mild croup; my daughter’s case may have been classified as ‘moderate’. In any case, Johnson says his research shows that the croup does not get worse over time: if your children start with mild symptoms, they are likely to remain independent and clear.

Yet it is often treated quite aggressively by doctors. A study published last year brought a number of figures to the problem. The authors pointed out that three children with croup are admitted to the hospital for anyone whose case can be “serious”. More than 27 percent of all croup patients receive spritz epinephrine, although this is only indicated for around 15 percent. Another fifth of the children receive an X-ray of the breast, which is usually of little value. One in eight receives antibiotics, despite the fact that a croup is almost always viral.

Johnson agreed that these are problems, especially the excessive use of X-rays and antibiotics. But he was not really concerned about the fact that, according to this study, three-quarters of all children who appear with croup on the ER get dexamethasone. The treatment even helps people with mild symptoms, Johnson said. According to his research, a single dose can halve the chance of returning to the ER; it also seems to save parents from some stress and sleep loss.

But it seems to me that many of those children and parents may have received a similar benefit from a simple conversation. I thought back to my interactions with the triage nurse at the ER. She seemed a bit bored. What if she had sent us home and then, perhaps with some tips to calm us down? I am sure if she would guide us through the statistics of the croup – if she had told us that it is almost never really dangerous, that it dissolves itself and rarely gets worse over time – the conversation would have facilitated our sleep in the absence of any medicine. More to the point, we could have skipped the foofaraw with the ER doctors. (If I hadn’t been so excited by the squeaking noise and so scared that my child’s time was running out, I might have received this advice by phone. Our pediatric office has a nurse who does this exactly.) So I asked Johnson: Is it possible that a chat would also be effective and minimize ER visits?

Johnson agreed that this could be useful, but he noted that it would require a large, randomized study to be sure of the effect. In the meantime, however, there is every reason to continue treating children with dexamethasone at the ER. It saves them some discomfort and the side effects are negligible. A single dose, he added, “costs pennies even in the US”.

I had seen the tab; he was (sort of) right. The dexamethasone that my daughter received was billed at $ 2.86. But that was just the medicine. The hospital also charged us for the time and judgment of its doctors – their “medical decision-making of moderate complexity” to be specific – and did so with a rate of $ 4,572 on the first visit and $ 6,151 for the second. Although my wife and I have the privilege of having insurance, although our children were seen in the network, and although their ailments were both banal and non-life-threatening, we ended up in the hole for over $ 3,000. When I told Johnson this, the Canadian was dumbfounded. “Holy mackerel,” he said. “Holy mackerel!”

