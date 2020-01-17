Hey, I’m glad you did it. I just wanted to contact you because I thought you should really see what the inside of the trunk of a QuickSilver room looks like if you haven’t seen it before. I just felt that you had the right to know because I respect you and don’t feel right if you don’t know. Sounds good? Big.

In the event that you get a violent slap on the head and somehow forget it, the Zimmer QuickSilver was an extensively revamped Pontiac Fiero, built by a company that is used to offering ornate, artful, neoclassical cars like the Golden To produce spirit. the eleven-golden-chains-and-medallions-on-a-spray-tanned-hairy-breast of cars.

However, the QuickSilver was different. It looked like a “personal luxury car” from the 1970s, resembled a Lincoln Mark Iv Coupé, but was slimmer, brisk and with more dramatic proportions, since Zimmer added more than a meter to the Fiero, all in front of the A-pillar.

Because the Fiero had a mid-engined engine, the QuickSilver’s long bonnet was relieved of the burden of messy engine towing and could be used to store all the posh shit an owner of a room was likely to have. Lamé sacks with cocaine and walkmen, I suspect?

Since the engine was directly behind the doors, there was a second trunk at the back, a usable rectangular volume. It’s not that interesting for me. What is interesting is the seemingly large front trunk, which offers you the following when opening:

I wanted you to see it. This strange, blurry gray collection of three-dimensional solids, crammed and stacked with logic that probably only M.C. was understandable. Escher.

I can imagine with a few suitcases going up to the long, rear opening bonnet and then just standing there for a few moments as your brain tries to process the confusing and unexpectedly complex topography with which it is presented.

Maybe one of your eyes would start to twitch.

I understand why – to a certain extent – the trunk is like this – there are components that need to be present, like the big spare wheel, and what I suspect can be a battery or a power steering or a master brake cylinder or the like of these strange geologically looking gray blurry shapes.

I admire the determination that went into this trunk to deliver some usable volumes, but they are very strange spaces. Let’s see what we have:

I think there are four main areas where you can stuff things:

ON. A long, flat object, like half a party sub sandwich, flattened a little

B. Two small contiguous irregular volumes. Maybe a medium-sized hourglass that was put aside would fit?

C. The main loading area. You can stow a soft duffel bag here

D. A small, almost cubic box, like a Big Mac box.

I would have loved to see a set of suitcases for this car. I bet it looked like the main characters from Monsters, Inc. lined up.

I just felt you deserved to see it for yourself. I hope this helps you to understand the whole situation a little better with everything.