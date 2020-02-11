“I survived a plane crash that killed 70 people by putting bags between my legs and becoming fetal.”

Passengers who crashed into planes have shown what they did, which means they were able to survive.

One man, Erwin Tumiri, was one of only six people to survive the crash of LaMia Flight 2933 in 2016, and said he stuck his pockets between his legs just before the plane touched the ground.

Erwin Tumiri could survive by rolling into the fetal position

The plane crashed in the Colombian mountains and killed 71 people on board.

Erwin, one of the crew members, explained how getting into the fetus position with the luggage between his legs saved his life.

At the time, he told Fox Sports Argentina: “I put the pockets between my legs to reach the fetus’s recommended position in the event of an accident.”

He attributes this to saving his life, saying that many other passengers “got up from their seats and started screaming” shortly before the crash.

The plane also had little fuel – which prevented it from exploding and igniting, giving passengers a better chance of escaping.

Here are some of the other amazing stories of plane crash survivors and what they did, which meant they were able to survive.

He claimed that this saved his life with his pockets between his legs.

He was one of six survivors – the other 71 passengers died in the plane crash.

Don’t wait for help

In the event of a plane crash, frightened passengers can try to wait for flight crew help.

However, one passenger who survived the deadliest plane crash in history said that this can save your life.

Joani Feathers was on flight Pan Am 1736, which collided with a KLM plane in 1977.

583 people died in the disaster at Tenerife Airport – but ex-police officer Joani was able to survive.

When she sprinted off the plane, she said she was one of the 61 survivors, adding, “I just didn’t want to burn.”

Passengers waiting for emergency services on board died in the cabin due to a series of explosions.

The plane crash in Tenerife is the deadliest plane crash in history.

Passenger Joani Feathers said not waiting for help saved her life.

Always wear the seat belt

Juliane Koepcke was the only survivor of the LANSA Flight 508 crash, which killed 91 people in 1971.

The plane crashed in the Amazon rainforest after flying through a heavy thunderstorm that broke up in the air and fell on Juliane 9,200 feet, still strapped to her chair.

How exactly she survived the fall is still unclear, but when she was strapped into her seat it meant that she was padded when she fell.

It is also believed that the seats on either side of her, when she was sitting in the center seat, slowed her fall and behaved like a parachute.

She said to Vice: “We know that I was attached to the seat that must have turned and cushioned the accident. Otherwise I would not have survived.”

She was forced to live in the forest for eleven days, live from the water of the streams, and pour gasoline on her maggot-infested wounds.

Juliane Koepcke survived a two-mile fall from an airplane after wearing her seat belt and being cushioned by seat

She later returned to the rubble in the rainforest

Wear a hoodie

Upton Rehnberg was on United Airlines Flight 232, which crashed in Iowa in 1989.

The plane suffered an engine failure that killed 112 people, but Upton was one of the 184 survivors.

He said to the guard, “The right wing hit the ground first and lit a fire. The plane slammed, hit, sat back on the nose, and started to wheel.

“A fireball of burning fuel came through the seal on the door next to my left knee and hit my face.

“It melted the front of my Dacron (polyester) shirt, burned my chest and the gap between the tops of my socks and pants.”

Upton said he was later told by a flight engineer that they would be taught to pull a blanket over their heads in the event of an emergency landing to avoid burning themselves with fuel or hot oil in the event of an accident.

Now he always wears a hoodie made of natural fibers, because the right clothes can save your life.

Upton Rehnberg was burned from his polyester lid in an airplane crash

Upton said he was now wearing natural fibers and something that was covering his head.

Sit near the emergency exit

The famous Hudson River crash was a miracle because there were no fatalities – everyone survived on board.

US Airways flight 1549 had to land in the river after a bird strike destroyed both engines.

Josh Peltz said that by sitting in the emergency exit and knowing the safety precautions, he managed to help people in a quick situation to escape.

While everyone survived, he said that he could easily see how it could differentiate between life and death in a more dangerous situation.

He told the Guardian, “I was in 10F, the emergency window seat, on the right side of the plane.

“Around 300 feet I started reading the (safety) instructions. There were six steps, and I read them two or three times, tested myself with each step and tried to imagine how I would open the door.”

After the plane crashed, he said, “Someone next to me was trying to pull the door in and I said, ‘No, it needs to get out.’

“Fortunately, I had just read this. I knew that people would rush to the emergency exit. So if it had jammed, there would have been a bunch.”

Sitting near the rear of the aircraft is believed to be the safest place, with fewer fatalities than in the center of the front.

A pilot explained how to survive a plane crash, e.g. B. the number of seats between you and the emergency exit

Wearing shoes when taking off and landing can also save your life.