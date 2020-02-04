I struggle to find a list with better options than the 1992 Subaru Domingo

You are Subaru and it is the early nineties. You need something to make your little family van stand out in a busy market. It comes to you in a flash: what if you could choose it with a tent, a bicycle, a grill, a cool box, a ski holder, various sun visors, a rear-view mirror and at least two Momo steering wheels.

This was all available to you, should you have opened the Subaru Domingo accessories brochure 1992 and went through the sections on Outdoor, Family Drive, Audio / Interior and Exterior. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just looking through the beautiful PlayWithLegacyRS, a Subaru fan site that has scanned a lot of these old brochures. They are all amazing.

It’s amazing how much Subaru equipment you wanted to sell, even though there wasn’t much of Subaru clutter. The car company did not make a Coleman grill, nor did it produce any walkie-talkies for whatever you use. If you and your family wanted to make an extensive robbery, I think the Subaru Domingo accessories brochure was here for you.

The interior part is great too. Because this is a van, you get lots of nice curtains, but also tables, including one for the middle seats and one for the driver. There are also off-road meters because the car has AWD and two Momo steering wheels because it is 1992.

Perhaps the best thought is the beautiful car-dressing gear, with which you can cover your larger than-a-kei class van with tough wheels and even harder visors, lights and mirrors. This is quadrophenia quality acessorizing.

Would I run to the nearest Subaru dealer if I could equip a new Impreza with this type of equipment? Yes. Extremely yes.

