I still feel guilty leaving my older husband for a sexy and young man – The Scottish Sun

DEAR DEIDRE: SEX with my new guy is great and he makes me feel very confident – but I feel guilty about my husband.

I was only 24 when I met my husband. He was 13 years older than me, but looked impressive and I fell in love.

Having sex with a new man is great and he has made me feel very confident – but I feel guilty about my husband

He had been married before, but his first wife left, taking his little girls with him.

I feel sorry for him and make it my mission to make him feel loved and care for his girls when they visit.

But he has gone through so much that he took it for granted, I thought, that I was the one who made up for his pain and corrected things.

Still, I like it very much and I’m not complaining. I hope one day we will get married.

The day after our marriage, I learned that my cousin had died and that made me take stock and think how short life was

But I have waited a long time – seven years.

Finally, he proposed and I was supposed to pass the moon – but I felt angry because he had left him for so long.

The day after our marriage, I knew my cousin died.

He is 30 years old and it makes me feel the need and think how short life is – and how much time I have given others.

I was sent on a training weekend to work and meet a man there who was funny, kind and sweet and we clicked.

He is my age and likes me a lot.

He made me feel amazing and said that I had stolen his heart.

We started a sexy affair and I knew he would move mountains for me.

I then told my husband that I had met someone, and he cried and begged me to stay.

I started a love affair with my new man and I knew he would move mountains for me

We decided to try again at our wedding, but I think of my lover every day.

Finally I left and with another man for the past two months.

I am 34 years old and my new man has made me feel happy and confident about myself, but I am very guilty about the husband I left.

He said now he realized where he was wrong and would change if I returned.

DEIDRE SAYS: He may be sincere but has many opportunities to change and, in my experience, once you return, he is very likely to return to a predetermined pattern.

Of course you feel guilty – that is part of yourself, you care about others – but maybe this is the time for you to put yourself first.

You have met someone now who did not hold back and gave all of himself to you.

You deserve, in the end, to be loved just because you are yourself and not just because you give what you do.

Does your husband make you feel special like this?

This is your choice, of course, after life returns to normal, but love like the love you have now does not come every day.

