I spent a week with Grammarly to help improve my writing skills

If you are a grammatical warrior who blinks whenever you see the word “yours” misused in your social sources and you know when to use the words “there”, “his” and “are”, you mean all known little experienced on grammar.

Grammar can help you strengthen your writing. You can correct misspellings and grammatical errors that affect your credibility. It can take commas or other types of unused punctuation and help you with unnecessary sentences with words.

It can also give you feedback on your wording and show you alternatives for your choice of words. I tried Grammarly for a week to see how it helped me with my writing.

Grammarly offers several features to improve written communications. Some are available in the free version, and others cost $ 11.66 a month for the Premium version. Grammarly also offers a commercial version for $ 12.50 for teams of three, up to 149 people.

Without verbal or visual cues you get from face-to-face communication, it’s important to get the tone right. The tone detector [available in the free version in limited places] ensures that your written message is as planned.

Analyze the choice of words, phrasing, punctuation, and capitalization to identify the tone of a message. You can check if it sounds daunting, worried, formal or self-centered.

Other marked features include accuracy, grammar, spelling, and punctuation.

As audiences and goals change from message to message, the goal setting feature can provide suggestions that depend on your audience, level of formality, for each article you write.

The plagiarism driver, available in the Premium version of the product, can detect plagiarism on web pages and highlight passages that may require appointments. The Premium version of the tool will also check for consistency and suggest synonyms on the mobile device.

To access the features, download the Grammarly editor / keyboard / or extension. Sign in, set goals, tone of voice, and intention, and start writing. You can use the user interface or the Office plug-in.

The product installs an add-on for Microsoft Office, Windows, and has a free browser extension for Chrome, Edge, and Firefox. You can customize Grammarly for different languages ​​such as British, American, Canadian and Australian English.

Using it is simple. With any document open in Word, Grammarly makes useful suggestions. It looks at the language I used and corrects the spellings.

I found that Grammarly slowed down my version of Outlook 365. Outlook twice turned off the plugin at startup, as the grammar plugin took too long to load.

Using Grammarly on different social platforms like Facebook or Twitter ensured that my spelling and punctuation were perfect before making shipping requests – catching two mistakes before posting them to the world. I loved this feature, especially on Twitter.

Adds various grammar features to the standard spelling and grammar checks offered in Microsoft Office, and also checks the tone of voice. As many of us currently communicate remotely from home, we are using written communication much more than face-to-face meetings.

Learning how to improve your writing tone, style, and consistency is important when working remotely and can help you maintain the relationships you have with your employees.

With Grammarly, not sending misinterpreted messages could now become a thing of the past and your writing skills could be better improved.