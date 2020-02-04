I spoke to comedian Gilbert Gottfried a while back. At least I’m the one who spoke. He just answered. Where does he work? Answer: “I wish I knew.” What’s the next step? “Check my website.” What is he doing? “Sitting on a couch to fix the TV.” He does lines; don’t chat.

Former “SNL” star, former Aflac duck voice, in the company for 50 years, he jokes. About the Super Bowl he says: “It’s good for a toilet.”

GG: “I am doing the Amazing Colossal Podcast. Talking to Old Hollywood – Carl Reiner, Henry Winkler, Bruce Dern, Dick Van Dyke. And video shout-outs, what you do when someone wants to hear a “Happy Birthday” or something like that. “

His people asked me to talk to him, so I asked: Are you on the road with shows?

“I sometimes don’t know where I am. I accidentally look into my datebook and then I know. I live in Manhattan and I do a lot of things, but I don’t know how to tell you. I’m the worst for that I know I do an Allentown Saturday night, Dad, I just don’t know what I’m doing.

“In addition, I can tell you that I am married … but if you have a date …”

Pitt’s green thumb

Amateur gardener Brad Pitt, awaiting perhaps Oscar, has said: “View nearby trees to improve your backyard. Learn more about them. Then plant your own smaller versions. The visual trick brings the eyes of the little ones from your own lawn to nature beyond. “

Turn right. So if you award a prize, sniff an azalea.

Please try to pay attention

Scott Stewart from Corcoran booked jazz group Mimi & the Podd Brothers to feed customers, brokers and hopefully buyers of the monumental 32 Mount Morris Park mansion. Plus pick up from Sylvia in Harlem … Broadway’s upcoming musical Diana asks Di to let the queen escape what she does. The same is Me-me-me Meghan, who will hold on until she finally packs her Brit’s medals and buzzes him away … Brooklyn Dinner on 57th Street opens an annex next month. In Queens.

Smells of sharp mind

Ashley Judd helped Audrey Gruss launch fragrances Hope Sport and Hope Night at Bergdorf. Continue to Gruss ’Hope for Depression Research Foundation.

Ashley: “Depression is like being in a deep dark pit, and you can’t get up. I’m talking but I can’t hear you, you can’t hear me. It’s complete and total isolation.”

Before taking a train to Cambridge to talk about women and social policy to Harvard, Ashley was overheard and said she was once a professor there, but this is an unconfirmed rumor – not as strong as perfume. Also “I’m going to New Hampshire to campaign for Elizabeth Warren.”

For this she needs a large bottle with the scent of Gruss.

In defense of the leader of our country

Let us appreciate a president who can withstand an attack, who can survive pressure and prove that he can handle enemies – locally or globally. And this continues. They are not ready yet. The Lilliputians will never stop. Then they accuse him of giving the foot of the Salvation Army. Trust mother, children. I know what I know. Don’t like the White House guy, vote him in November. It is your right. That is why this country is amazing. But it’s a worthless game for our poorest taxpayers to pay the bill for some vendetta.

About a brother: ‘So annoying. Let’s dress him in leather, go to the airport and check him in as luggage. “

Only in New York, children, only in New York.

