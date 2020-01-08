Loading...

Maybe not every part of our body needs to be quantified.

A Korean company called Olive Healthcare has launched a new device called Bello. It scans your stomach and shows what percentage of your tissues, blood and intestines are fat.

Devices like smart scales or BMI scanners (which can also be found at CES) can also measure body fat, but the Bello team states that their measurement is more accurate. While the results of other devices can depend heavily on your body’s water level, the Bello only measures lipids (a scientific term for fat), so Olive says it is more consistent and reliable.

While the Bello focuses on the stomach, it is not supposed to be a diet device; Bello is supposedly for health care. Unlike your butt, for example, fat on your belly can be an indicator of how vulnerable post-menopausal women may be to diabetes or metabolic disorders. If you measure your belly fat to reduce it over time, you can theoretically become healthier in the long term and not just thinner in the short term.

Unfortunately, even if the Bello’s intent is to promote healthy living, in practice it just feels … mean.

“We get this comment very often,” said a spokesman for Olive Health with a sigh, asking me not to focus on it.

But given the somewhat humiliating, harsh reality of a belly fat scan, it’s hard not to.

The Bello is a small device, only slightly larger than an average sized hand. To perform an abdominal exam, place the device on your upper abdomen, hold it for three seconds, and then on your lower abdomen and hold for another three seconds. Even the process of rolling down my compression yoga pats to expose my belly felt a little shameful.

The scan results are sent to an associated app on a smartphone and are immediately available. For me they were bad – or rather “bad”, according to a colored graphic in the app, in which the fat percentage is noted. My abs (or apparently the lack thereof) were 92 percent fat. The results were given in a deep, bloody red along a sliding pubic scale.

Another measure of “overall health” based on fat, age, weight and Bello’s “algorithm” was south of “moderate”.

My body fat score was, to put it mildly, hard.

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

Moderate is ok, I think?

Image: Rachel Kraus / Mashable

Here’s the thing. I exercise five times a week and eat salads for lunch. But I also love pasta and steak and sandwiches and wine. So I choose a balanced life in which years of self-work have taught me self-love and a (struggling) acceptance of my curvy, natural shape.

I also know that my abs are stronger than ever. I can lift more weight with ease than any other girl I know, and last year set the goal of creating a certain type of advanced, super-heavy sitting by the end of the year. I’ve achieved the damn goal.

Led by brands like FitBit and the Apple Watch, measurement is the focus of the world of technical health and fitness. The answer to a longer and better life is quantification and data, as hundreds of stands in the “wellness” corridors of CES announce. It doesn’t matter that there is little evidence to suggest that smartphone measurements lead to behavior changes.

So what should I do with a scan of my stomach that gives me a deep, dangerous red indicator? Do you find out about my diabetes potential? Exercise and eat better than I do? The app recommends that. It gives you exercise and nutrition tips that should lower your score over time (i.e., if you have the type of body and metabolism that responds to what not all bodies do).

Body shape is variable, and I’m not sure if the best way to represent a person’s health is to store the results of their earthly delights. Or maybe I’m just mad that the data doesn’t lie about the existence of my soft, rounded stomach.

The Bello team was nice and meant well. But rolling my yoga pants down and seeing the results on the screen made me feel uncomfortable. It wiped out the pride I expressed last year about achieving my goals (not an app). Writing it down and remembering what I have achieved has brought back to life a self-image of health that I know from my own experience.

Perhaps the hyper-quantified world of health technology has some answers, but maybe it doesn’t have to contain all.