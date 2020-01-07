I revive the totalized Kia that sank into my back yard to run it in the Gambler 500

Loading...

I wanted to write my annual New Year’s Wrencholutions post, lying about how I’m going to sell some of the cars in my oversized fleet, and repairing those that are actually in decent shape. But this time I’m just going to hit you with the truth: I’m going to fix the most worthless, dilapidated piece of garbage I own. At the top of this list is my 2003 Kia Rio. But before you let my priorities get out of hand, listen to me.

It was New Year’s Eve and I decided to attend a party that consisted of a group of Chrysler engineers that I didn’t know well. I had only spent Christmas alone, so I thought I would rather spend time with strangers than have to clink two wine glasses, one in each hand.

The party was great and full of excellent people from the car, including an engineer named Bryan, whom I had actually met before. In our conversation about the only subject I can speak competently from a distance – automobiles, of course – he mentioned how he wanted to take part in the Detroit Gambler 500, an unofficial rally on and off the road involving hundreds of people The state of Michigan drove $ 500 cars. He said he was looking for a car.

A light bulb shines in my skull and shoots photons out of my fascia openings.

You see, there is this Kia for which for some reason I exchanged a $ 1 Oldsmobile Alero (the Olds was a once reliable machine that has failed several times since then, but that’s a story for another time ). The Kia is a 2003 Rio that my landlord bought new, but which adds up in a rear-end collision.

The good news is that the Rio was still going great after the crash. Since I had planned to destroy the Oldsmobile in a video series that had not yet been finalized, I can also act. Why should you destroy a working car if there is a faulty Kia that is half destroyed?

The only problem was that once my landlord parked the Kia in my front yard (see above), after we agreed to the deal, the piece of garbage stopped running.

I finally managed to get the Kia up and running (ish), but since it wasn’t insured, I drove it through my back yard to put it through its paces. It got stuck immediately.

This resulted in a whole ordeal that I tried to ram the Kia (with my colleague Jason behind the wheel) out of the mud pit with a $ 600 Jeep Cherokee. when I was sitting in the middle of the ram in the jeep, I angrily noticed my neighbor who came into my garden; my neighbor calls me an animal; and ultimately I pulled the entire front bezel off the Kia.

I then managed to pull the piece of garbage out of the mud pit and park it at the side of my house, where it was for almost two years, sunk in the dirt and was quickly hidden by tall weeds, except in winter when it was often covered with snow.

Anyway, on Saturday I managed to get the Kia on a hard surface for the first time since early 2018 after Bryan hooked his battery jump and I skipped the starter relay (the key doesn’t start the car; I assume the relay is shot) with a wire.

While we were there, we hooked a tow strap to the radiator crossmember at one end and my 500 dollar winter racket Jeep Cherokee at the other and gave the Kia a jerk or two.

Here’s a look at the cross member preference. Notice how kinked the radiator hose is:

But after we pulled the prop, the radiator was not pressed against the engine and the limitation of the radiator hose is much less:

That’s pretty much all we’ve done so far. We filled up with new gasoline and replaced the spark plugs, but it didn’t clarify what made the engine uneasy.

And boy it runs rough, especially when idling. At low revs, there is even a knock, and trying to shift gears either locks the engine or leads to extremely slow, no-torque propulsion to overcome small obstacles.

We noticed some of the plugs covered with fuel, which was strange. We also saw that there are no trouble codes except one that deals with a range sensor that could theoretically put the vehicle into limp home mode.

Bryan and I still have some work to do before the Gambler 500 on May 2nd. We also have to find out how we can get some terrain parts and of course some underride protection plates in this matter. But when that’s done, this will be a gorgeous gambler car – the ultimate send mobile, really: a vehicle that I really don’t mess with. If we want to jump, we can. If we want to drown it, we can. If we want to ram it against a tree, sure! There are no rules, it’s the Gambler 500, and we’re driving a car that doesn’t matter. It is the American dream.

I will realize that I have other cars in my house that could use some attention, including:

1. 1992 Jeep Cherokee (needs brain work)

2. 1991 Jeep Cherokee (needs a front axle)

3. 1979 Jeep Cherokee Golden Eagle (needs an engine upgrade)

4. 1985 Jeep J10 (only needs minor repairs)

5. 1966 Ford Mustang (must be checked; has not been running for years)

6. 1948 Willys CJ-2A (needs brain work, brake work)

7. 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee 5spd (needs a wishbone, interior)

8. 1995 Land Rover Discovery (requires engine work)

Yes, it’s the same list twice – they all deserve more time than the Kia. But hey, the Kia has to go at some point and having a friend who is willing to help on this front is a blessing. Even if it balances my priorities a bit.

,