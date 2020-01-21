CHARLIE NICHOLAS has come out and has planned the Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths for his goal celebration at Firhill, just a few months after he tried the Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard of Leigh.

The Sky Sports expert so far removed from his Celtic days, remains a nuisance when it comes to talking about our club and its players.

Nicholas tells Leigh that he shouldn’t celebrate by sticking his fingers in his ears and creating a war between him and his critics. The player must get in between the goals and celebrate with his teammates and completely forget the outside noise.

The expert wants Leigh to drop the angry act and regularly return to scoring goals. Charlie said he would like to see Leigh hit back, but doubts his attitude if he continues to fight the world.

“I can annoy a lot of people with these comments, but I really don’t care.” Told the Daily Express as quoted by RecordSport.

“The celebration was wrong. It should not be about Griffiths – it should be about scoring a goal for Celtic.

“Mind you, I did it wrong once. Ironically, I did it when I scored a goal against Partick Thistle for the second time.

“I kicked the boards because I was angry and knew that our club was in a mess.

“I did it wrong and Leigh did it the same way on Saturday night.

“Do not fight the world. He must understand where he is, what his position is and for whom he plays.

“Criticism or opinions from different people – and I’m not talking about myself personally – doesn’t really matter.

“I strongly support Griffiths in terms of his ability and appetite.

“I would love to see him again in the team from Scotland, because we don’t have a real No. 9 or a natural finish.”

“When I saw his party at Firhill, I doubted if Leigh could be that man.

“Why did he put his fingers in his ears? It is not about a war or creating a so-called agenda. It’s about getting himself well as a person – and if he does, he can become the player he once was.

“His celebration really worried me and made me sad.

“I just think he should arrange himself and enjoy his goal.

“You try to fight with people who don’t matter.

“The only thing that matters is you, your teammates, manager and the fans.

“If everything else keeps him sideways, I fear he will not fully recover.”

Leigh scored his first goal since August at Firhill and there is a lot of frustration for the player who sustains injuries and tries to stay fit and get between goals. I see no harm in what Leigh did Saturday night.