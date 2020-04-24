I put the PES Master League team in Football Manager 20 – Here’s what happens

ClaytsFM is a streamer who regularly streams a lot of football manger content online, including his recent advetnure with the PES Master League team on FM 20. He has written about his experiences for us.

———

The Master League.

Three words but so many emotions. Mentioning them will take all former Pro Evolution football players a direct trip down memory lyric, literally lyrically about a special connection between them and the glorious Shy standard players they initially assigned.

Everyone had their favorite.

“Espimas was like a French Beckham.”

“Ximelez was the real star, but Espimas had less lightning.”

Andy Robertson wears Ruskin pajamas. “

“Castolo> Original Ronaldo.”

The truth is that they were all terrible but that didn’t stop us from loving them. Slowly, however, they will be replaced by “real” players because your Master League team has improved, but too late – the Master League standard players have secured their place in your heart.

I missed that. And the truth is that the Pro Evo is not what it used to be. At least not for me. Soccer games used to be fun and now they seem a bit like hard work. It was this, combined with the rather important fact that we literally had to stay home, which led me to a labor of love. I wanted to bring back the original PES Master League defaults … in Football Manager 2020.

Did it take a long time? Yes. Was it worth it? Yes.

In true Master League style, I didn’t cut it in half. Back in the day, it was hours of trying to put a little adidas logo on the Kit Creator and today … well, it was the exact same. I went full time: kits, shields, player facepacks, and the Konami Stadium.

PES United in the Premier League

When all was in place, it was time to put PES United in the Premier League and see how they fit.

I decided to give it a season without registration. I did see some youthful looks at Adriano at Flamengo but maybe this is for the future …

Tactically, it’s a 3-5-2 deal as it always was at the beginning of a Master League. You’ve never been blessed with good full-back options and Gierson and Ruskin look a bit off too. I decided to go with this for a first league game against Brighton and Hove Albion. It occurred to me that they would be called Seagull White and Blues or something. Or was it East Sussex actually?

Ivarov in the Gol, Stremer, Valeny and Jaric in the back. The latter mainly covered for its 20 attributes for free. A flat midfield four including Ximelez and Espimas spans wide with midfield mania; Dodo and Iouga in the middle. The boys will snap in pitchers and do the dirty work so their silk Portuguese teammate can shine in front of them – Minanda playing in the hole behind the strike. Before it was a toss-up between Barota and Ordaz, I chose Barota and he will be the star of the team partner: the fleece-footed, corn-red Castolo.

Into the game we go and it’s a quiet start. Then after Pascal Groß survives fear at the other end, Espimas picks up a beautiful ball and returns home with Barota. A bullet header from the edge of the box. 1-0.

That takes us halfway through, and a * claim * “I expect more from you in the second half” seems to have gone down well. Until the 47th minute. Shane Duffy drives home and it is 1-1.

And it is so. A feisty attempt to screw up a win by throwing the young Huylens is lacking and it’s a point a piece. Lots to build.

After that game, I decided I was going to be excited. I have vacations until the end of the season to find out how they would proceed.

19. finished. Dismissed and Steven Gerrard accepted the job. And so, my Master League dream was over. Maybe some “real players” bought it.

Even if it was disappointing for me, it doesn’t need you. The database file, as well as all the included resources (facepacks, kits, stadium photos and badges) are available for free download. Find the download links in the YouTube description and also have an hour for a deeper analysis of my season.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4wcfB0HUcY (/ embed)

Find Clayts online at these places:

Twitter: @claytsfm

Twitch: twitch.tv/ClaytsFM

Youtube: youtube.com/claytsfm

See also: The Standard Pro Evo Master League Games – Where Are They Now?