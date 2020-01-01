I need you to know that Segway has an electric motorcycle that looks really cool

Loading...

Since it was acquired by Ninebot in 2015, the Segway brand has been gradually expanding in the consumer market with a series of electric scooters and even a small EV gokart for children. This year, the American electric transportation company is taking things seriously. It all started last year with the 185 lb-ft Dike eBike based on South Ron Bee, which breaks. And did you know that Segway has a series of hybrid models of motorized sports?

Now, before an official presentation at CES next week, the Segway Apex has reached the Internet, and I must admit that I love this thing. There have been many concepts of sports sports bicycles, but none seems as developed and really possible as this. Of course, it remains a concept without discussion of its specifications or if / when it will reach production, but at least it is actually executed and mounted. This is not just a design studio, it is a ripper. Watch this.

You probably already know what a Segway is. It's that two-wheeled personal transporter used by Paul Blart types to navigate the dying local mall. Yes, this is the same Segway, but with a new rhythm. Instead of building mobility scooters for people who can still stand but don't want to walk. This is not so, boss.

So what does Segway know about making a suitable sports bike chassis? Probably nothing. That is why it is so good that it seems to be based on an already excellent sports bike chassis, the sublime Yamaha R6. The people of RideApart mentioned that it seems based on R6, so I went to look for similarities. While it is quite obvious that the plastic is different, and the Segway does not have a radiator or, you know, and an engine, the general shape is quite similar.

We don't have many angles of the Apex, but you can see the rear swingarm, the sprockets, the support foot and the footrests that seem almost identical to those of Yamaha. Maybe it's just the angle, but I think the Segway could have a reinforced swingarm to handle the electric torque.

The R6, which has been on sale in its current version since 2017, uses a 43mm 3-way adjustable inverted KYB front fork and a 4-way adjustable KYB tongue rear shock absorber, plus 320mm double front brakes and a 220mm rear disc The internal combustion bike weighs 419 pounds leaking. That 599 cc inline four-cylinder engine produces 116 horsepower and 45 lb-ft of torque.

If this electric supermoto has the known amount of chassis of an R6, that's an excellent place to start. If Segway can give its Apex apparently based on R6 a good amount of torque (its light motocross has almost 200 lb-ft for God's sake!) And keeping the weight below 500 pounds ish, it could really have a winner in your hands.

I am extremely excited about the perspective of this machine. I can't wait for the opportunity to wrap my gloves around those handlebars if / when it occurs. I've been looking for a fun eBike to travel, and this would fit perfectly. Come on Segway, throw your image of the chubby mall by giving us this exquisite motorcycle.

