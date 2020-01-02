I need a cheap SUV to take me to the mountains! What car should I buy?

Loading...

Ryan lives in Los Angeles, but prefers to spend time in the mountains. He drives a Civic Si daily, but is looking for a cheap truck or SUV that can hold his equipment, take it to the mountain and possibly tow his Honda. What car should I buy?

Here is the scenario:

How fun can it be to drive to snowboard or tow your car? That's more or less what I want to answer here. Looking for an SUV or van that can take me to the mountains to snowboard and tow my Civic Si on occasion.

As mentioned, I have a Civic Si. I like very much. My only problem is that I don't want to drive it in the snow. Nor does it have a ton of storage space. However, I will cross it automatically soon, so getting something to tow would allow me to bring more tools and supplies with me.

Now the easy options for this are to buy a Toyota or a Honda. Although I already did that. Can we get something else? Fast is nice, space is nice, towing is nice, comfort is really nice. The plan is to stay on the roads so that off-road driving is not a priority. Tell me why you shouldn't go find a used Cayenne.

The budget is $ 10K and I want to have a little fun with this (hence I asked the wonderful people). I am not too worried that I am a daily driver, but I would like not to have to fix it all the time. I just want to come and go from the mountains, how difficult can it be?

Fast facts:

Budget: Up to $ 10,000

Daily Driver: Do not

Location: THE

Wants: Good for snow, you can tow, something reliable

Does not want: Other Honda or Toyota

Expert 1: Tom McParland – Xtreme Boarding

Ryan, you asked Jalop's old question in your post when you discovered which SUV to buy: "Tell me why I shouldn't go buy a used Cayenne?" While sometimes there is an undercurrent of "SUV, bad" in this The Cayenne website is a good trip. Porsche can somehow use some witchcraft to make a tall, heavy car feel a little smaller behind the wheel. That said, your budget of less than $ 10,000 conflicts with one of your other statements "… I wish I didn't have to fix it all the time." Once you start exploring German trips at the cheapest end of the spectrum, you'll be going to have to wait for more maintenance than average.

Although I certainly support Cayenne's idea, if you would like something that does not threaten your savings account, I suggest a used Nissan Xterra, these are excellent alternatives to the 4Runners that will have about a quarter of a million miles on them for the same price. The Nissan is quite durable, has an excellent 4WD system and is qualified to tow up to 5,000 lbs with the V6 engine. Of course, it also has a lot of space for team and friends. Of course, the Xterra already has a super cool luggage rack kit installed at the factory.

There is no shortage of good Xterras in SoCal, although most of them seem to be 2WD, it's just a matter of finding the right car for your budget. Here is one that looks pretty clean.

Expert 2: David Tracy: why resist a corvette wagon with wood grain?

My recommendation is inspired by my friend and reader from Jalopnik Santiago, who found himself in a similar situation. Santiago has a race car (a Subaru BRZ) that he needs to attend the events, and since he is a car enthusiast who refuses to allow even his towing platform to be boring, he bought a 1995 Buick Roadmaster powered by 260 horsepower, 330 lb -ft LT1 V8 small block. Yes, that is a variant of the engine found in the Corvette C4.

These luxurious body-on-frame (this was built on the old GM B-Body platform that supported all types of land yachts at the end of the 20th century) were rated to tow 5,000 pounds, but according to what I have been reading online, with A suitable configuration that includes a weight distribution hitch, that number increases by a few thousand pounds. And that is quite impressive.

It may not be the best in the snow, since it only has two-wheel drive, so you'll want to hook some good winter tires. And unfortunately, it only comes with a four-speed automatic transmission, but I would say that the wood grain, the Corvette engine, the rear-wheel drive and the car almost compensate for that deficiency. Oh and price. These things are very cheap.

Expert 3: Raphael Orlove: the best deal in the old 4WD?

Damn, a Roadmaster is a good idea. Well, let me see what else I can find.

All right, it took me about three seconds to find a handful of wonderful offroaders from the usual category of suspects near you, including some Mitsubishi Delicas and Toyota Land Cruisers that are within your budget. Well, they are not in their budget taking the sale price, but they are using 60 percent of Craigslist.

But if I could find them in a minute or two, I probably saw them. As such, it is time to tell you what I would say if I were in your position: Dodge Raider.

It's not just that the Dodge Raider is a good vehicle. (It is a rebornged Mitsubishi Montero that escapes people's search terms). I am constantly looking for reasons or excuses to have my own Dodge Raider, telling each and every one of those I know how good a deal I got, while admiring its attractive style, practical design and strange corporate history as a captive import.

This day trip north of you is below budget and is ecological. "The funniest car I've had," says the seller, and I believe them.

