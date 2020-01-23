I need a car that still looks decent with a few things! What should I buy?

Which car should you buy? The Jalopnik experts answer your questions about buying a car.

Derrek lives in Brooklyn and needs a car, but he knows that the city won’t be friendly to his vehicle and that it will inevitably get grubby, scratched, and beaten up. He wants something that still looks good after living on the streets of New York. Which car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What kind of car should you buy? Where we give real people real advice on buying a car.)

Here is the scenario:

I need a car that looks good, if not better, the more it inevitably gets stuck in the city. I want something that is easy to care for, easy to park, copes with some snow, can tow a 1m surfboard inside or on the roof and can drive through the tristate area without getting stuck or killed. Mostly it’s a weekend car, and I can spend between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000.

Fast facts:

Budget: Up to $ 20,000

Daily driver: Type of

Place: Brooklyn, NYC

Want: Reliable, easy to park, can handle NYC abuse

Do not want: Something too pretty or difficult to maintain

Expert 1: Tom McParland – Na’u ka Hau’oli

Derrek, you are an urban young person looking for a car that is easy to park, reliable, and yet a little useful. This makes you the perfect candidate for these sub-compact “lifestyle” transitions. These vehicles are basically just raised hatchbacks with body panels. This is not a bad thing for what you need.

There are a number of options here, like the Subaru Crosstrek and the Mazda CX-3, but I would choose the Hyundai Kona. The Kona’s styling is what you’d call it, a bit funky, some would call it ugly. Either way, no one will be annoyed if they inevitably scratch or scratch the door, and these plastic fenders tolerate the abuse a little better than paint. The aesthetics are not affected if you put on a roof rack.

Of course, the size of the Kona makes parking and navigating in the city easier, and AWD is also available. Up to 30 mpg are returned on the highway, which is not particularly impressive, but also not bad. The other advantage of the Kona is that the depreciation is steeper than that of the Japanese brands, which you can get if you only use one brand that is still guaranteed. Here’s a 2018 certified example nearby with only 6,000 miles on the watch.

Expert 2: Erin Marquis – This Big City Beat



You want a car that lasts a long time, is nothing special, that you can hold together cheaply, and that is easy to park. A car that looks good even when it’s beaten up. My friend, I know such a car and its name is right there in your request, almost as if you didn’t know the answer all the time. It is the Honda Beat and the only choice for many reasons.

Number one, cars from the 90s already look like they should have some scratches and bumps. Check out this almost perfect Honda Beat. Doesn’t it look weird? The signs of wear on the front are evidence that they survived the wars, but they’re ready to have some real bodywork effects if you ask me. The beat is definitely at the lower end of your price level. I’ve found many around or under $ 10,000 at well under 100,000 miles. So if you love him and want to fix the inevitable problems, you have extra cash on hand. It is also a Kei car with a mid-engine and rear-wheel drive as well as a five-speed manual transmission. We have the Jalopnik triple crown right there. It could only be more perfect if it were brown and also a car.

This is a car that is easy to love. Sure, it can’t tow a surfboard at the top (I just found out that you can surf in the New York three-state area! Who knew? Not this queen of the overflight country, that’s for sure), but the drop-top gives it a kind of beach charm. It is also unique wherever you travel. It is extremely efficient and small, making it easy to park and refill. A sure win for attracting which gender of individuals your boat is swimming. Or should I say beat?

Expert 3: Andrew Collins – bumper cars

It is not a low resolution image, the element always looks so pixelated. (I’m here all week … every week.) Photo: Facebook

If it is really a priority to prevent dents, you should take a look at vehicles with unpainted bumpers. But shucks, $ 20,000 is a lot to spend on what you consider semi-sacrificial!

Let’s see, I know you won’t enjoy parking a Chevy Avalanche or being seen in a Pontiac Aztek. (Unless ironic? Are you one of those hipster guys?)

At the risk of forcing too many of my own tendencies towards the dirtbag, what about a second generation Honda CRV or, oh, wait, an element!

I’m pretty sure “Brooklyn Dude Surfing” was in the design task when this cabin car was ready. In any case, there are plenty of them for sale and they are cheap. This is the most expensive I could find on a casual search on the Facebook marketplace and it only costs half of your budget.

Spend the rest of your money on rent?

However, I was serious about the CRV. They’re not usually considered particularly “interesting” since they were meant for the masses, but the first and second generation models look pretty cool in my humble opinion. Maybe a grille with a broad “H-O-N-D-A” emblem?

Expert 4: Jason Torchinsky – hug the dirtbag

I think I should mention right away that when Andrew showed me my choice, he said, “We are all incapable of not being dirty bags.” Then he reminded me that you, Derrek T. Moneybags, up to $ 20,000 can spend on money car. Dirty bag or not, I still think this $ 2,500 Isuzu Amigo makes perfect sense for your needs, and you’d be an idiot – a big, wet idiot – if you spent almost $ 20 on a car would be for the purposes you described.

The Amigo is absolutely perfect for what you need – it is actually very compact, so standing in tight parking lots in Brooklyn is not a problem, and it has huge black rubber bumpers on both ends and an additional front bumper and one Large, externally mounted spare drive at the back, preventing all Uber drivers who read Twitter from going back to you.

You can bring your surfboard in there and hang it out of the removable rear window, and in glorious summer you can remove the entire rear roof section to really enjoy the sun. It is a fantastic beach / surfer car.

These Isuzus were pretty reliable too – I had an Isuzu pickup that used the same basic drivetrain, and it was remarkably bulletproof. I think the ad says the 4×4 system is not working. So it is currently only RWD. However, since you save well over $ 17,000, you can afford to fix the 4×4 setup if you wish.

And, on your main line, no amount of dents or scratches will make this look bad. On the contrary – on a tough, funny little animal like this, more scars only mean that you had more fun and that they are proud and not a shame.

So, yes, hug this inner dirtbag, just spend two and a half giants on your car and live it out like a surfing King of Brooklyn.

Would you like us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.