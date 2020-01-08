I made my very own pickle pizza

Loading...

OK … I know it seems like the Pickle madness is getting out of control. Everything is either with cucumber or the juice. I saw a Facebook post about a restaurant serving Pickle Pizza a while back and thought it sounded fantastic.

I spoke to a friend who owns a pizzeria in town and he started taking a cucumber pizza too. I got it every time I came in. I had to think that I had to do it myself. So I went hunting for a recipe. I didn’t find anyone I just loved, so I kind of improvised.

Here are my ingredients:

1 cauliflower crust (from the frozen island)

1 T extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp Italian spice

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Best Maid Pickles (Hamburger Slices)

2 – 3 slices of pre-made bacon

1 cup of mozzarella

Then just add the garlic powder and the Italian spice to the olive oil. Mix it well and spread the cauliflower crust over it. Now the fun begins. They add so much cucumber and bacon to the pizza that they all look pretty. Sprinkle with the desired amount of cheese and place in the oven at 400 ° C for 15 minutes. Make sure the cheese bubbles and the crust is golden brown.

You are now in the pickle heaven. You are welcome!

,