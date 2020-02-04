“I made a mistake:” Driver accused of leaving the 4-year-old alone on a school bus seeks forgiveness

MILWAUKEE – LaMonica Langston, accused of child neglect crime after prosecutors said she left a child alone on a school bus in early January, spoke with FOX6 News Tuesday, February 4 – expressing regret for the incident.

“I made a mistake,” Langston said. “I made a terrible, terrible mistake.”

Langston fights tears and said on Tuesday she is sorry.

“I apologize again to the family,” Langston said. “It was never my intention … never.”

On January 6, Langston said she had completed her normal route.

“I looked back. I didn’t see her,” Langston said. “I just tried to hurry and go home because I had a bad morning.”

Langston said she wasn’t feeling well; then a bad morning got worse when the police appeared outside her house.

“And I just panicked,” Langston said.

According to a criminal complaint, Langston was supposed to pick up the child, now 5, at the Spanish immersion school in Milwaukee – but the girl ‘fell asleep’ on the bus and Langston did not notice it, the bus drove to house and parking near 23rd Street and Scott Street. There, prosecutors said that they did not adhere to company policy and walked on the bus “to ensure that all children were out of the bus.”

The 4-year-old girl woke up cold and alone on the bus, the complaint said, with prosecutors noticing that it was 36 degrees. The complaint said the child started crying and pounding on the windows until a concerned citizen noticed it. That person couldn’t open the bus doors – so 911 was called.

“I’m just grateful that someone passed by,” Langston said.

Firefighters responded and pried open the doors.

“That hurt my soul,” Langston said. “That broke … that broke me.”

A mother of four, Langston said she attaches great importance to the safety of the children for whom she offers transportation – and asked for forgiveness.

“The picture that is painted of me is not who I am,” said Langston. “I’m not that person. I made a terrible mistake that morning. Everyone makes mistakes, and I didn’t want to do it.”

FOX6 News tried to reach the child’s family on Tuesday, but was unable to reach them.

Langston, who worked for Specialized Care Transport, was fired after this incident. FOX6 News contacted her former employer on Tuesday, but did not hear it immediately.

A plea / conviction was scheduled for Wednesday, February 12.

43.019080

-87.942249

.