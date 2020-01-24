Very few animated functions can try out the emotional framework of Netflix ‘I Lost My Body. But the fact that this little French indie was nominated for an Oscar for the best animated feature film 2020 for a giant like Disney’s Frozen II is proof of the success of his ambitions.

The category of animated features is far from the best known of the Oscars. To be fair, it’s hard to take seriously a category that Boss Baby 2018 nominated for an Oscar.

But entries like I Lost My Body will surely challenge the prejudices that some film snobs still have against recognizing the art of films that are not live action.

The idea that I have lost my body is easy when it is difficult to get a grip on the mind at first. The film essentially has two protagonists: a boy named Naoufel chasing a girl he falls in love with, and a sentient, disembodied hand that roams the streets of Paris.

But in I Lost My Body everything is really alive, both literally and figuratively.

The film makes every effort to show viewers the tragic yet beautiful journeys of all things in the world, whether alive, lifeless or dissected. One could even say that these two main perspectives “characters” (a boy and a freestanding hand) also share the role of a protagonist with a bow tie, with the three perspectives throughout the film linked to motifs and a story that is slowly revealing itself.

That is one of the greatest strengths of I Lost My Body. It lets you see the inseparable connections between the most diverse, disjointed things. In black and white flashback montages, seemingly independent vignettes are cut into “aha” moments in a crescendo rhythm, while you can see exactly what connects them all.

For example: A fly lands on the young Naoufel’s hand as he grabs an astronaut action figure, followed by a model of a globe that rotates around its axis before jumping back to his hand and this time grabbing a microphone and grabbing it at one Flock of flies stops to capture their sound. The spinning globe returns just to lose sight of trees in front of a car window as it gets out of control. Another fly lands on the microphone amidst the wreckage of a car accident. The fly is finally back in the hand of young Naoufel, but now it is connected after the crash and he is standing in front of a grave site.

I Lost My Body can explore incredibly wide areas of life in a minute. On the other hand, it spends fifteen slow minutes in a scene that is essentially the journey of a failed pizza delivery.

It goes without saying, but “I lost my body” is also a miracle to consider.

This distorted stimulation is overlaid on a similarly distorted scale. In a matter of seconds, you jump from a bird’s eye view of an airplane to a POV shot in which Naoufel watches the fly inches from his hand before finally looking at it from the fly’s perspective – her entire world is made up of Naoufel’s fingernail.

The result is a film with an incomparable feeling of awe in which you not only marvel at the vastness of our world, but also the unstoppable indolence. It is an earth on which there is more life than we can imagine, and everything happens at the same time on a globe that never stops spinning on its axis.

Your own body becomes alien, along with the concepts of time, space and matter.

I have lost my body, filling each of its “protagonists” (whether alive, dissected or insect) with all the humanity that filmmaking can offer its subjects, each with its own close-ups, POV shots, soaring and storylines. In contrast, she seems to treat the world herself with unpleasant coldness, which objectifies and dehumanizes her at every turn. At some point, Naoufel is surprised to find that someone cares more about their well-being than the pizza they should deliver after both have been hit by a car.

As the title suggests, I Lost My Body captures those crucial moments in life when your soul feels like it’s leaving your body. You watch from above how an event changes your life as if it happened to a stranger. Your own body becomes alien, along with the concepts of time, space and matter.

There is a lot going on against I Lost My Body because prejudices have to be overcome on both sides.

Some film snobs will not consider their successes to be equivalent to live action Oscar nominees. But it is also a bit difficult to sell for the amateur animation fan. Though I kept hearing his hymns of praise, I initially felt an aversion to him, distracted by his unique Parisian style of artistic fear, which made me roll my eyes regardless of genre.

But whenever I am on the edge of many melodramatic jump cuts with Lost My Body, it miraculously justifies the weight of my own self-seriousness.

Most likely, I Lost My Body won’t win the 2020 Oscar in a year where Toy Story 4 is up against a crowning winner like Pixar. But let’s face it, the best films rarely win the Oscar anyway.

I Lost My Body is now streaming on Netflix.

