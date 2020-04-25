I lost 4 stones in 10 weeks after going to the toilet 50 times a day

A woman almost died after a rare intestinal condition made her go to the toilet more than 50 TIMES a day – causing her to spill four shocking stones in 10 weeks.

Trudi Stonard, 37, was “lucky to survive” after he was diagnosed with inflammation of the large intestine – a condition that causes inflammation of the large intestine and rectum.

Trudi almost died after a rare intestinal condition made him go to the toilet more than 50 TIMES a day – causing him to lose four shocking stones in 10 weeks. Credit: SWNS

In just 10 weeks his condition became life threatening and the surgeon spent six hours removing his intestines which were very inflamed like “burning”.

The mother of two began to experience extreme stomach pain in December 2014 – even eating a packet of chips made her feel sick.

He was wrongly diagnosed with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) but Trudi feared it was more serious when he started bleeding after eating ‘one bite of KFC’.

Trudi descended from 9lbs to 9lbs and her son Leonard, now seven years old, refused to approach him because he looked ‘beyond recognition.’

The surgeon spent six hours removing Trudi’s intestines which were so inflamed as “burning”. Credit: SWNS

Trudi before he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. Credit: SWNS

He underwent surgery to remove part of his intestine and replace it with a stoma bag at New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton, in February 2015.

Despite the damage to his insides, Trudi managed to ‘miraculously’ get pregnant with his son Bobby-Jo, who is now four years old, and had learned to embrace his stoma.

Trudi, from Walsall, West Midlands, said: “Within 10 weeks I switched from a normal person to someone with a stoma bag.

“The surgeon met me after my operation and said he had never seen a large intestine that bad.

“In fact, it looked very inflamed, he said he looked like it was burning.”

“He said:” I just want to put it on and put it out. “

Within 10 weeks I switched from a normal person to someone with a stoma bag.

Trudi Stonard, 37

“When I suffered from intestinal inflammation, I lost about five stones. I lost so many people who thought I was suffering from anorexia,” he continued.

“It’s a difficult adjustment, but I’ve learned to love my stoma bag.

“If someone offers to turn it over tomorrow I won’t – that’s part of who I am now.”

In December 2014, Trudi began to get stomachaches and more often went to the toilet.

Things improved in a matter of weeks until everything he ate left him in agony and quickly lost weight.

Trudi was diagnosed with IBS but he knew that it was more serious after he was taken home.

After ‘one bite’ he hurried to the toilet where he saw blood ‘flowing’ from behind him.

Trudi said: “I have never experienced problems with my stomach until February.

“Everything I eat, from small snacks to meals, hurts me.”

Whatever Trudi ate caused her to suffer Credit: SWNS

Trudi’s son, Leonard, refused to approach him because he looked ‘unrecognizable’. Credit: SWNS

“Even a pack of crisps causes intense pain that feels like I’ll get sick,” he explained.

“I went to my doctor but said it was only IBS and gave me Buscopan but nothing helped.

“One night I tried eating KFC, I ate one bite of chicken and I had to run to the toilet where I saw blood flowing from behind me.”

Trudi went to the hospital where the doctors suspected he was poisoned by food and sent home.

Two days later he fainted and his mother Jill Stonard, 53, took her to A&E while she was ‘screaming’ in pain.

Trudi said: “When the doctor said it was food poisoning and I thought:” That makes sense. “

“I think that would explain why my stomach is so bad.

“But when my mother found me screaming in pain, she immediately took me back to the hospital.”

Trudi continued to lose weight and went to the toilet more than 50 times a day.

The doctor found a layer of intestine ‘covered with boils’.

Trudi Stonard, 37

Within 10 weeks he dropped 5 defeat stones.

He said: “I continued to lose weight and could not lose anything.

“One day I went to the toilet about 53 times a day.

“The doctors tried to take a stool sample but the bed pan looked like someone had poured a liter of blood into it.

“I feel bad and can hardly get out of bed.

“My mother brought my little boy to visit, but he didn’t want to go near me.

“He said: ‘You are not my mother’. It was very devastating.”

Trudi was sent for another two-week test including colposcopy – which involved sending a camera through his large intestine.

He said doctors found a layer of intestine that was ‘covered with boils’ and he was finally diagnosed with ulcerative colitis.

Doctors tried every treatment but nothing worked.

Trudi’s last attempt was to undergo an operation called a colostomy which involved removing the affected intestine and diverting the tip through an opening in the stomach called ‘stoma’ Credit: SWNS

Trudi was surprised to learn that she was pregnant three months after the operation in June 2015, Credit: SWNS

In February 2015, Trudi’s last attempt was to undergo an operation called a colostomy.

This involves removing the affected intestine and diverting the tip through an opening in the abdomen called a ‘stoma’.

The stoma will then be equipped with a stoma bag to collect garbage.

He said: “When they did colposcopy, they said my intestine was completely covered with boils.

“We tried every drug and steroid but I threw it all away.

“In the end, it’s an operation or I’ll lose my life.

“Surgery should only take a few hours, but my intestines are very bad, it takes six hours.”

Trudi was told that it would be difficult to get pregnant because of damage to the inside of her body.

Trudi has learned to embrace the stoma bag and wants to encourage others who suffer and feel self-conscious. Credit: SWNS

What causes ulcerative colitis and how is it treated?

COLITIS is a long-term condition that affects about one in every 420 people in the UK.

It can develop at any age, but is usually diagnosed in people aged 15 to 25 years.

Colitis is a condition in which the large intestine and rectum become inflamed.

The large intestine is the large intestine, or large intestine, and the rectum is the end of the intestine where the stool is stored. Boils can develop in the lining of the large intestine and bleed and produce pus.

Ulcerative colitis is a form of colitis that is caused by autoimmune inflammation (the body attacks itself), whereas colitis can be caused by a number of factors including infection.

Ulcerative colitis is similar to other conditions that cause intestinal inflammation – Crohn’s disease.

Symptoms are often very mild for weeks or months, but the recurrence of extreme symptoms can cause a lot of pain and problems for sufferers.

Flare ups can include painful and swollen joints, mouth sores, areas of the skin that are sore, red and swollen and irritated and red eyes.

In addition, people will often need to empty their bowels six or more times a day and experience shortness of breath, rapid or irregular heartbeat, high temperatures and blood in the stool.

Stress can be a factor in causing intestinal infections.

This is considered an autoimmune condition, which means the immune system is wrong trying to attack healthy tissue.

He was surprised to learn that he was three months pregnant with a boy after his operation in June 2015.

“I was told that I would not carry out my full duties but Bobby-Jo was a small warrior.

Bobby-Jo was born on February 20, 2015 and weighs 5lb 15oz.

Over the next few years, Trudi learned to adjust to a stoma.

He was rushed for surgery again in June 2016 when his remaining intestines were twisted.

Four years after the large intestine was removed, Trudi finally learned to embrace his stoma.

“It takes a long time to adjust to the stoma bag,” he said.

“For two years I pretended everything was fine and hid my stomach.

“Then I went on vacation to Tenerife and decided to go and wear a bikini.

“I look left, right and center, but I don’t care – I’ve learned to embrace it.

“It’s not something to be avoided but to be embraced.”

