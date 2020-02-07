I just dumped one of Apple’s worst, most beautiful products

Nice, but the timing just wasn’t right.

Image: Laurenz Heymann

It was an attraction right away.

Or, at least, it was the idea.

Here was something that was almost painfully beautiful and possibly even entertaining. And how long has it been since you felt something like that about an Apple product?

The moment I saw Apple News Plus on my iPad Pro, I was fascinated by the design. The layouts were dramatic and stylish. The abundance of content reminded me of days spent scrolling from one beautiful photo to the next, occasionally stopping to read the actual words.

It was not difficult to hand over my $ 10 per month, believing that this would be my refuge in the daily life of news, hype, memes, tweets and trolls. And that was just the US government’s emissions.

At the launch, Cupertino called Apple News Plus “an immersive experience for reading magazines and news.” I should have immediately realized that this relationship might not be sustainable.

We all claim that we want immersion. Too often our minds are now being trained to offer minimal attention and maximum immediate absorption. We spend our online reading lives as if we were listening to 20-year-old Cocaine-powered lift stations, desperately seeking our attention.

Our eyes shoot in this way and that, looking for excitement and comfort in equal measure, with both now needed.

Apple News Plus was the vacation we could never give ourselves. It was a promise of deep relaxation that seemed strange to the digital world when it was constructed.

It was the online equivalent of the economists piling up next to my coffee table, gently begging to be read. Or even opened. Times 300. That is at least the number of publications that Apple News Plus contains. I felt that Cleopatra got way too many peeled grapes.

I soon realized that I hadn’t watched Apple News Plus for weeks. When I thought about it, it was still beautiful, but I could give it neither the time nor the patience. It was the lover with whom the timing was just not right and in your heart you know it will never be.

It is true that the content was a bit varied. For every beautiful piece that took at least five full minutes to read, there were other stories that looked like they were cobbled together at the start of the web. And it somehow fell into a gap between being and being a magazine.

With so many choices I didn’t know where to start. That prompted me not to start at all.

Also: Do not buy these Apple products: February 2020 edition

Yes, it only costs a few Starbucks almond milk per month. But I just didn’t go there. I forgot it existed. So I said goodbye.

It looks like I wasn’t alone. This week, the leader of Apple News Plus, Liz Schimel, left the company. In connection with her departure, Apple’s reluctance to explain how many people have purchased subscriptions seems to be. And how many still have.

If you are not a video game or Game Of Thrones, it is very difficult to immerse people today. It is also very difficult to have them come back when their noses are permanently buried on their children’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Maybe Apple News Plus tried to be many things for many people and ultimately not enough. Perhaps, as some say, the solution is to bundle Apple News Plus with Apple Music and Apple TV Plus.

Even then, how often would people go to Apple News Plus? Our time is so precious, yet we are very good at wasting it.

Somehow Apple News Plus didn’t really offer a good place to do that.