Allison Johnson does not have any illusions about the recoil that she faces because she becomes public.

“I feel that this is not in my interest,” she says about speaking with The London Free Press. “But to be honest, I don’t know how to live in the world if this is how it works, if I walk away and never mind.”

Johnson is the former university lecturer at Ivey Business School at Western University, whose complaint about refusing permanent employment led to an external investigation that established female teachers there face “systemic discrimination” and public recognition of the dean of Ivey that discrimination against female faculty is a concern.

Documents setting out the allegations of Johnson and the answers of Ivey and Western were revealed in The Free Press Wednesday. At the first contact, Johnson said she was not willing to comment. However, once the story was published, Johnson agreed to an interview to explain her experience and its impact on her life.

Her future as a professor, her relationships with friends and her family life have all been damaged by the experience, says Johnson, who left Ivey in May 2018.

So why speak now?

“I feel that this is my only chance. I think they (Ivey and Western) want it to go away, “says Johnson. “I can start a conversation. Systemic discrimination requires systemic change. “

Originally from Albuquerque, N.M., she studied at the University of Southern California, where she met the Canadian Matthew Thomson, her future husband, Johnson.

The two taught at Queen’s University in Kingston when Ivey, who expanded her honors business administration program, both recruited, Johnson says.

From the start, life on Ivey was rocky, she says. A complaint filed by the Free Tribunal of Ontario last year, obtained by The Free Press, claims that Johnson was summoned for a performance appraisal during her maternity leave, even before she started teaching, and was asked to do research while on leave.

Student evaluations of her education in the first few years were a “disaster,” Johnson admits. “I knew it was bad. I felt enormously ashamed. I should have known better and then left. Everyone told me: “It’s OK, you can improve and it will be good for a permanent appointment.”

Johnson says she was aware of research showing that students were biased against female faculties. The human rights complaint claims that in her second year of teaching, although visibly pregnant, Johnson encountered inappropriate questions from students about her childcare arrangements.

Her student evaluations increased from three out of seven in the first years to six out of seven in the last two, which led her to apply for a permanent appointment in 2016, Johnson says.

But she was questioned during a tenure review meeting about the evaluations and the work she had written with her husband over the years, according to her human rights complaint.

In March 2017 she was refused a permanent appointment, a permanent and protected position at university and university level. In August 2017, Johnson filed a complaint with Western that she was discriminated against because of her gender, student evaluations to the detriment of the female faculty and her marital status.

That complaint led to an external investigation that found that yes, indeed, women teaching at Ivey face “systemic discrimination.” Although it influenced Johnson, it was probably not the determining factor in rejecting her permanent appointment bid, according to a letter from Western Faculty Relations, obtained by The Free Press.

That letter disturbs her more than being denied her term of office, Johnson says in an interview at her lawyer’s office, Susan Toth.

“When I received the letter from the investigator’s report, it was disbelief. It is very discouraging and a constant struggle because they took my evidence and said it had no influence on me. These contradictory elements make no sense, says Johnson.

With that report, the Western University Faculty Association then grieved on behalf of her and Johnson’s in May 2019. In August, Johnson lodged the complaint with the human rights tribunal.

“I just couldn’t walk away and be quiet about this,” she says.

Neither the complaint nor the human rights complaint has been completed; both contain allegations that have not been tested during a hearing.

The stress and anxiety that began with the denial of the tenure continues, she says.

“Tenure is becoming a problem when looking for a job, and I cannot explain it. I cannot say that I have been discriminated against. I can only say that I have not received a permanent appointment.”

The situation has influenced her personal life. Her husband, the co-author of their research, received a permanent appointment and still works at Ivey. She has lost a network of friends between faculty and spouses at Ivey, Johnson says.

She can’t tell the whole story to the friends who stay, even her husband, Johnson says.

Her children, 11, 8 and 6 years old, wonder why their mother is not working, Johnson says.

“I tried to explain in ways suitable for them to understand that mother is upset because she feels she has not been treated fairly and that people have been unkind,” she says.

Johnson says she knows other women on Ivey who endure the same ordeal as her.

“So even people I know who go through it, I am not allowed to talk to them and they are not allowed to talk to me either.”

The president of the faculty association of the University of Western Ontario, John Ciriello, said on Wednesday that he was aware of some complaints about gender against the university.

Johnson says that student evaluations, a remnant from an era in which students had little recourse to bad professors, should be abolished. Ivey needs to hire more female faculties and bring more women to power, she says.

A rough count of all faculty members on Ivey listed on the school’s web page brings the male faculty to around 123, and the female faculty to around 24. Although the new dean is Sharon Hodgson, the executive committee of the board and the development committee each have five men and one woman, according to the Ivey website.

Western and Ivey need a culture change that would allow her and others fighting for change to speak out and share their experiences, Johnson says.

“Silencing the victim protects the system,” she says.

