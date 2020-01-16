The extent of the suffering that resulted from the downing of flight 752 of the Ukrainian international airline was fully visible on Wednesday during a vigil at Carleton University. But that also applied to the determination to go ahead and find lessons learned from what otherwise feels like a meaningless loss of life.

Carleton lost two members of the community during the crash: PhD student Fareed Arasteh and alumnus Mansour Pourjam. Similar events have taken place in schools across the country last week, including the University of Ottawa.

Of the 176 people killed in the crash, including 57 Canadians, “many of the victims were students, teachers, staff, alumni, friends of Canadian universities,” Carleton President Benoit-Antoine Bacon said during the Wednesday vigil.

“It’s a national tragedy, especially in the Iranian-Canadian community,” he said. And it’s just the last in a strong losses at Carleton. Last January alumni Judy Booth and Bruce Thomlinson died in the bus accident in Westboro. In March, Carleton professor Pius Adesanmi and alumnus Peter DeMarsh died in a plane crash in Ethiopia.

“Life is short. Bad luck or malice can make it even shorter,” Bacon said. “All we can do – if I can quote older Barbara Dumont-Hill – is to strive to live life in a good way , with resilience and purpose and gratitude, if we can. “

The friend and roommate of Arasteh, Reza Samanfar, told the assembled mourners that he wanted to address them as Arasteh would have had the chance.

“He would tell us to dream and he would ask us to never give up our dreams,” Samanfar said. “His soul was an infinite energy source.”

Arasteh has worked for two years on admission as a PhD student to the biology department of Carleton, leaving a stable consultancy assignment in Iran.

When asked about this decision from Carleton professor and laboratory head Ashkan Golshani, Arasteh explained his feeling that he was not really alive, and wanted to make a contribution.

Carleton University held a vigil to remember the lives of all the victims of the Tehran air crash in Ottawa Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Tony Caldwell

Tony Caldwell /

Post media

“He told me he makes his dream come true every minute he goes to the lab,” said Golshani. “He was a player, he was not a background person. He made a lot of noise during the time he was with us. “

Instead of a moment of silence, Golshani urged the crowd to make some noise – an appropriate way to celebrate Arasteh’s life, he said. He also suggested looking for a lesson in tragedy.

“This is a very sad situation. It couldn’t get any worse. But it has brought many of us together. It has brought many nations together.

“I think we should use this as an opportunity to build bridges. Because I think the way for the future is to build bridges, not walls. “

Speaking of his brother Mansour, Masoud Pourjam also took a moment to thank the Canadian government “who pushed the government back into Iran to be more transparent” in the days following the crash.

In the end, Iran admitted it was wrong to shoot the plane after earlier denial of responsibility.

“I hope we can take a lesson from this tragedy to prevent those people – the responsible people who created this sad situation for us – to prevent them from reproducing this misery for Iranians,” Masoud said.

He remembers that he was looking for his brother Mansour at the airport when he first arrived in Canada. Mansour moved in the 1990s to study biology at Carleton, and then graduated cum laude and became a dental technician.

“I told my brother I saw him,” Masoud recalled that day at the airport. “He goes” How? I do not see anything. “And I told him I saw his teeth.

“He always had a smiling face. He has always wanted to entertain. “

Mansour is survived by his 13-year-old son Ryan, whose short speech Wednesday left many grieving people in tears.

“I’m here a week after this terrible tragedy and I still can’t believe it. I feel like I’m dreaming,” he said. “But I know that if I dreamed, and if he would wake me up, he would make me would tell that it will be okay. And it will be. “

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Urban development staff recommends refusing hotel proposals in ByWard Market

Hassan Diab, family-owned $ 90 million lawsuit against government for extradition for terrorist act

Flu cases contract in Ottawa