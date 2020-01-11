I have tried personalized beauty gadgets at CES. They are the future of skin care

Loading...

During last year’s Consumer Electronics Show, beauty companies searched for some of the larger show floors. CES 2020 has proven that these companies not only earn their place on the show, but that they become technical companies throughout the year. From L’Oreal to Neutrogena to Proctor & Gamble, major brands produce devices and apps that do not necessarily adhere to the women’s only label that has applied a lot to beauty companies.

Many of these companies have been embracing technology for years, but their presence at CES is because skin care enthusiasts have more than ever access to information about ingredients and products. Companies like Deciem have made it easier to buy individual ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which moisturizes the skin, at low prices. It allows people to personalize their own routines, by mixing one drop of one serum into their favorite moisturizer and then adding another for overnight.

Long-established beauty brands should now be able to customize products for each individual skin that require high-tech tools, user-friendly apps and a wealth of data, all featured at CES.

Moisturizer made for you

Anyone who has played with a sloppy augmented reality app in the past may be familiar with the tendency to turn your head and leave what looks like an animal mask on top. Beauty brands like Perfect Corp have helped improve technology so that when you move your mouth, you won’t lose the Ruby Soho lipstick you test in the app. Virtual makeup is basically wipe-resistant.

L’Oreal wants to perfect this kind of augmented reality and bring it into the real world with Perso, its smart beauty machine, which has been under development for six years as part of the company’s Tech Incubator.

At CES I received a demo of how it helps you to create a unique shade of lipstick: for now it is based on a composite list of Instagram trends. Scroll through a photo feed and select someone with a color to try. The app shows you a few swatches to choose from, and when you select, the color appears on your lips – and remains there as a fold or smile uncomfortable for suddenly being on camera.

The really exciting part is what’s coming. Tap a button and the Perso sucks up liquid from three cartridges. Each cartridge doses the correct amount of each color to the top, so when you combine them, the result reasonably matches the color in the app. You can also detach the top of the Perso and take a small carrying bag with your new lip color.

“You can be part of a trend, but you don’t have to buy a new product for it,” said Guive Balooch, the global vice president of the Incubator.

Perso can even upgrade your skin care routine: with the help of photos, it analyzes your face for wrinkles under the eyes, firmness, pore size and more. Based on the properties of your skin that you want to change, the Perso extracts a personalized mixture from cartridges that contain serums, moisturizes and skin protectors.

It even takes your local climate into account: since I got the demo in the desert known as Las Vegas, the Perso oozed more moisturizer compared to the other ingredients. In an environment with a lot of pollution, the device will add more antioxidants.

During what Balooch calls onboarding, you can tell the Perso app whether you like a thinner or thicker moisturizer, or whether you can get recommendations if you’re unsure. If your goal is to get radiant skin, you can see results in a few weeks, Balooch said. Reducing wrinkles is a longer process, but he thinks keeping the app prevents people from becoming discouraged.

Depending on how often you use them, the cartridges should last three months for lip color (for users who work twice a day) and two to three months for skin care solutions.

Save face

Someone who regularly uses the Perso will send a lot of information to the app, including images. “We never link consumers’ personal data to the progress of their skin,” Balooch said. He gave the example of Le Teint Particulier of Lancôme. The device’s camera takes photos of your skin, analyzes them, and then creates a base that matches your skin color. The company, which is a L’Oreal brand, does not relate to this color with your name and e-mail address.

The Perso will not be available for at least another year, and Balooch is not sure which brand L’Oreal the device will debut. He imagines that everything from Lancôme to Maybelline has compatible products. “Our dedication is that you don’t have to pay more for that volume for the brand than for a normal product,” Balooch said, “but you have many more options.” factor in the costs of the Perso itself, which has yet to be set.

Of course, those NFC cartridges mean that the Preso doesn’t allow you to talk about non-L’Oreal brands – just like how it took Keurig a while to add your own coffee grounds to its machines. Although the company has different options for luxury and budget, I do not know that someone gets every product from one source. For those of us who can buy an affordable moisturizer and dress it up with sparing droplets of expensive serum from a completely different company, the limitations of Perso technical support can keep out of reach.

Facing the facts

Neutrogena also tries to personalize your skin care routine while you can remain open to other brands. The Skin360 app and the $ 60 Skin Scanner device were launched in 2018. At the time, the company said you needed the extra device to make images accurate enough to analyze your skin. Now you can just use your phone.

“Being able to see skin details close enough, which we couldn’t do two years ago,” said Tyler Rochwerg, a manager for digital marketing and innovation for Neutrogena.

The relaunched app searches for many of the same skiing statistics as the Perso app. The Skin360 app scores you on a scale of 1 to 10. “There is no bad score,” said Kathryn Drehs Sauers, associate director of global strategic insights at Johnson & Johnson, when I asked how this type of rating can affect self-perception in an age of little selfie. Instead, you should view the app as a learning tool, a place to get recommendations on how to improve your dull skin or dark spots, or whatever problem you have.

When I created a profile, I received many questions about how I want to be involved in the process in the future. Was I looking for a 12-step routine in Korean beauty style, or did I want to keep it simple?

Some of these seemed to overlap; If you opt for smoother skin, does that also mean less fine lines? Wouldn’t your skin hydrate with it? To be more inclusive, the app doesn’t ask about your gender, but instead asks you if you regularly shave or use products designed for men. The app then creates your day and night regimes based on your answers and the images.

The suggestions are not intended as quick solutions. NAIA, the artificial intelligence-driven coach of the app, is meant to take you on an eight-week journey. That may not be enough time to fight years of sunscreen neglect, but again, Neutrogena hopes for the feedback and all the progress you see will encourage you to keep doing it.

You can even follow your progress with non-Neutrogena products. Rochwerg showed me how, for example, he had added an Aveeno sunscreen that he used. While the app gave me links to five products for my regime, Drehs Sauers said it is very unusual for people to buy everything on the list.

In addition to suggesting Neutrogena products, the app should also provide insight into which products are good for you. There are many customized articles based on your scores and which areas you said you want to improve. “That’s what many of these content and articles offer, those digestible nuggets to really enable you as a consumer to know better what is good for you,” said Drehs Sauers.

The photos you take with the app must speak for themselves, without regard to the age you enter, as you will see with many other apps. However, when Rochwerg uploaded my photos for the demo, my wrinkle score was 9.9. The higher your score, the less you have to worry about it.

Overall my score was 8.6 out of 10. When I tried the app myself later, I got another photo. (I also used different photos.) My wrinkle score had dropped to 8.7, bringing my average score to 8.1. The rest of my scores varied between 0.1 and 1.3 points. Perhaps the lack of sleep in the intervening night took more of its toll than I realized. The next day, with a full eight-hour sleep, my wrinkles were still the same, but my dark circles had a low of 5.8. (Still rated as “good”, according to the app.)

When I was playing with the app after I left the CES show floor, I saw a button on the “Settings” tab, asking if I wanted to unsubscribe from selling my data to Neutrogena. I clicked on it, was taken to a website and had to submit my request. A screen appeared with the message that the company will review my request and contact me shortly.

Where the boys are

Because CES is such a male-dominated event, it was interesting to see the reaction that a piece of beauty technology generated among my male colleagues. The Opté Precision Skincare system is a device that looks a bit like a printer for your skin. Roll it over your arm and it will only deposit a foundation-like substance where it detects dark spots. The serum comes in three shade options, but each corresponds to a wide range of skin tones – it will cover 99% of the complexion, according to the company. I saw it in action with John Velasco, the Home Editor of Digital Trends. He actually called it Photoshop.

Jeremy Kaplan, our editor-in-chief, said he might use it, precisely because it doesn’t look like makeup. You do not have to place products where you do not need them. The $ 599 price tag is by no means affordable for the average person, but it is the kind of technology that can cause some men to reconsider their opinions on makeup.

Beauty products have always been one of the most mysterious in the drugstore. You know within about an hour whether your cold medicine is not working. The technology-driven personalization trend may give people more control over what they put on their faces, but the consideration might be that more data is provided, more disturbing information from our selfies, and higher prices for new devices.

