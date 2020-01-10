Loading...

December 18, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Paul Millsap (4) is warming up for an Orlando Magic game at the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

Even after 14 years and nearly 1000 regular season games, Denver Nuggets learns the power ahead and the wise veteran leader Paul Millsap still gets new lessons from the game he loves.

After colliding with teammate Jamal Murray against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 20, Millsap suffered a bruise of the left knee, missing three of the last 11 Denver games, including the most recent victory of Nuggets on the road against the Dallas Mavericks.

Millsap – who rarely missed injuries during his 14-year career – is now trying to figure out what his body is telling him. For years he has made the choice to play with nagging injuries, but as he gets older, his decision-making about various bumps and bruises has had to shift.

That is why, when asked to indicate which injury he is dealing with, chose to be open about his most recent mistake by trying to play a bruise of the left knee that is currently affecting him exactly three weeks of this writing.

“The same bruising of the left knee,” Millsap explained when asked what exactly he is dealing with. “I should probably have arranged it and sat down and made sure it was good then. So now it has a small persistent effect and there are some small things going on because of it. “

(Millsap has not revealed what other “little things” he is dealing with because of his insistence on playing his left knee bruise, but it is something to follow up in the coming weeks.)

Millsap is not the type of player who willingly misses games that he is healthy enough to play in. Millsap is making every effort to ensure that he is on the ground doing what he can to help the Nuggets keep rack-up wins, but he now understands that playing injuries more often than not is a bad decision.

“For me it was always when I was able to play and move, I will play,” explains Millsap. “It’s not always the smartest decision; especially if you have swelling in your knee. There are too many moving parts in the knee to really put it at risk. I just have to get smarter about the decisions to play there and when not. “

That is why this current bruising of the left knee that he is dealing with was so interesting for Millsap, despite the wealth of knowledge about the NBA game he owns.

“It brought me to a point where I needed to take it easy,” Millsap explained. “I want to be there with my team, but in general I have to be smarter about it. I wish I had done it the first time, but it is what it is. I love to play and every time I have the chance to come and play there, I will, but it puts me in a precarious situation where I need to take it easy and make sure it is good. “

Now the question is more about the availability of Millsap, which is uncertain in the home matchup of Denver with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I don’t know,” Millsap said when asked about his availability. “We will see.”

Although that potential may sound worrying, Millsap does not doubt that his knee will eventually be okay. He is not worried about the long term at the moment.

“I have no doubt that my knee will be fine,” Millsap explained. “At the moment it is short term versus long term. Do not go outside too quickly or endanger the entire season or anything of that nature.

“The best case is just to sit down and make sure I am completely healthy.”

Malone also noted that Millsap’s injury is not something he worries about and that he feels the training staff is out of precaution, but with this said, Malone also comes to terms with the fact that he is not only Millsap must get the rest he needs, but also the rest he deserves.

“I think it’s out of precaution now, but I need a little better understanding of the training staff,” Malone explained. “He and Jamal collided, I think in the Minnesota game, and it just won’t go away. There is some swelling there and some discomfort, so I think the rational and patient approach is just to “what’s the crowds?” Let’s agree. Hopefully we are a team that can make the play-offs and play deep in the play-offs and we need Paul to do that.

At the moment, I think it’s just more to give him the rest he needs and deserves to make sure his knee is right. “