I have spent $ 250K on Jim Bellino's lawsuit

Shannon Beador says his legal battle with Jim Bellino has been devastating for his bank account.

In the second part of the "Real Housewives of Orange County" meeting that aired Monday night, Beador said the lawsuit in which she and her co-star Tamra Judge are involved against Alexis Bellino's ex-husband has cost her over $ 250,000.

"Honest with God, my daughter will go to college next year and I have lost four years of tuition," Beador, 55, said tearfully.

"How much have you lost?" Asked host Andy Cohen.

"A quarter of a million dollars," she replied. "And it will work very, very soon."

Then, after his co-star Kelly Dodd shouted that Beador had been dismissed from the lawsuit, Beador replied: "I have two or three years out and you have to keep paying lawyers."

Jim Bellino, the former husband of former cast member Alexis Bellino, first sued Judge and Beador for $ 1 million in 2018 after he claimed he was defamed on the Heather McDonald podcast and on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen "by saying that his trampoline The business was responsible for hurting customers.

Beador was dismissed from the lawsuit earlier this year after a judge ruled that Jim Bellino had failed to demonstrate how he would be victorious against her.

At the "RHOC" meeting, Judge intervened at the root of the battle, saying: "Heather McDonald had asked us some questions. We answered them. It was only about pop culture and news and she was talking about her divorce. And we answered her questions. and he didn't like what we said, so he sued us. "

Jim Bellino then sued McDonald as well.

