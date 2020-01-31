I have a 20-second ride in a Rolls-Royce, so here is my review

Photo: Rolls-Royce

I didn’t really have to go to the McLaren car unveiling party – I know, right? – but the chance of free coffee was great and the address was in part by the Beverly Hills standards as I am not often allowed. So I called a Lyft (Sentra? Damn it) and zoomed to the other side of the tracks.

After going through the Beverly Hills you’ve seen on TV, Rodeo Drive and the shops and the like, you’ll be in the suburbs of Very Nice. This looks like somewhere else, except that the roads are about 100 meters wide and all houses look like settings for reality shows.

But then you come to the really good shit. Impossible narrow gorges meandering between fort houses with very high walls and intimidating security cameras. No door mounted rings or some Google Nest wipe sauce; it feels like you’re meeting the last boss of The Hunger Games.

My driver, deeply bewildered and probably a little scared, threw his hands out of annoyance when we arrived at the address, but seemed to be nowhere near a building. But a woman in a white dress standing behind an “MCLAREN” stage made me fear that we were lost.

I waved out of the unfolded economy car and walked over to her, pulled my shirt to my nose for a quick sniff to see if the BO I had inhaled in the last 20 minutes was me or my Lyft man (he, totally him) ) of which I am sure the hostess has not noticed. (She did.)

After she checked if my name was on her list, she asked if I wanted a ride in the driveway. I chuckled and said no, I’ll be fine. I was not about to be piled up with all the other pompous holes that she would handle that night. She would be impressed by my self-sufficiency. (She wasn’t.)

“Are you sure? The car is here.”

The “car” was a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Fuck it, I’m going in.

After a while “is it unlocked? Wait, pull it. Wait a minute … “awkwardly, I managed to open the door (whoa, that’s heavy) and fall into the softest leather chair I could have imagined.

I was nestled in animal skin, wood, … and silence. My goodness, my head hurts, it’s so quiet. This car feels better isolated than a submarine. I think that is pretty well closed. Waterproof even.

Although I have been reviewing cars for years, I had never actually been in a running Rolls-Royce before this meeting. I realized that this might be my last thought when I was swallowed by the chair like a berry in a bowl of yogurt. I mean, to be honest, it seemed more like sitting in a barrel of moisturizer. And the carpet grew over my shoes as a kind of conscious plant.

There were switches … everywhere. So many switches. Oh my god, is the ceiling lit like stars? It was and it was beautiful. But before I could process which button I first had to poke or even get my huge phone out of my tight hipster pockets –

“OK, sir, we are here.”

No thanks.

No.

Of course I had forgotten that the doors open backwards in the 20 seconds I spent luxurying, so I rumbled on the thing like an idiot for a few seconds before I was thrown back into reality.

Reality? Who needs it.

.