I hated hair oil until I tried Olaplex binding oil

So far, my relationship with hair oil reads a bit like this: get carried away by the idea of ​​intensely hydrating my discolored tips; carefully apply a few drops; watch my strands clump together in a hot greasy mess; spend 20 minutes trying to wash it; then wallow in my beauty editor fail.

You see, I love the idea behind hair oil and there are good reasons to use it.

“It is difficult for the oil on the scalp to go down along the hair shaft and hydrate the tips,” says Nicola Clarke, Creative Color Director at John Frieda, whose clients include Cate Blanchette. “A hair oil will replenish the lipid layer on the surface of the hair and penetrate deep into the wick to strengthen the weak points. In doing so, hair oils are also good for growth as they make hair more resistant to breakage. “

Which is great in theory, but I HATE how dirty oils make my streaks feel – like I haven’t washed my hair since last week’s sweaty spin.

I should also mention that I have very fine hair, which usually needs strands that extend, not descends.

So I officially broke up with hair oil to save my color, my pride and my water bill respectively. This is until two new high-tech iterations land on my desktop that are light but efficient and don’t involve all that heavy schmearing.

The first is the popular Olaplex binding oil.

Yes, the same game changers who developed the first bonding treatment, which meant you could get a shiny blonde with less breakage, created what they call a “weightless restorative styling oil”.

Olaplex No.7 Binding Oil, £ 26, Space NK

buy It Now

In other words, Olaplex bonding oil is a hair oil in which you can suffocate dry wicks when you want the baby, but also use pre-replacement tools instead of a spray for protection against heat.

A pump does it all (protects up to 450 ° F, smooths frizz, adds shine).

It turns out that Olaplex binding oil was just the tip of the iceberg and a precursor to my new addiction to hair oil. A few days later, a sample of the Virtue healing oil arrived and cemented my conversion.

All Virtue products contain the protein Alpha Keratin 60ku – a scientific term for the very first protein extracted from real human hair.

Cult Beauty Virtue Healing Oil, £ 40

buy It Now

Why is it important? The protein is identical to the keratin in your hair, says Adir Abergel, creative director of Virtue and hairstylist at Saoirse Ronan, on whose hair he got his hair oil from the Golden Globes. When you apply it, your strands recognize the protein of their own, making it more effective at repairing damage than animal keratin. “

Since this keratin protein is not soluble in oil, the smart folks at Virtue have created a “shake to activate” formula.

This means that the keratin lives inside the bottle without being diluted, so you get a new dose with each application, with melon seed oil and a natural form of vitamin E for more radiance.

I now have both Olaplex binding oil and Virtue healing oil in rotation and use them once a week for a much needed amount of moisture.

The next day, my hair was so well behaved that I found myself reconsidering putting on something else or even drying it, which is new territory for me.

Also: neither the oil affects nor changes the color of your hair, because some that I have tried in the past have made my blonde coppery.

Assuming your heart isn’t set on dull, dry hair this winter, add these oils to your routine now.

From hate to hair oil: you won’t be disappointed…