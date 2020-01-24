I hate that I care about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

Here’s a look at our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week, sign up here.

I met an ex on the street a few months ago. I was on my way to work. He was going to the doctor. We hugged each other. We said to ourselves four or five sentences. Then we were separated by the regular flow of pedestrian traffic in Manhattan before the discussions ran out, the interactions became too embarrassing and things could turn out beyond everything, but “it was nice, I’m glad he’s fine, ”which it was and I am. No one has written a thought on this.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met this week. Both attended the SAG Awards and both won in their respective categories: Aniston, best actress in a drama series for her sensational work in The Morning Show; Pitt, best supporting actor in a film to inhabit the platonic ideal of cool celluloid in a film by Quentin Tarantino.

They saw each other behind the scenes, where exes, whose marriage and divorce have been the dominant narrative of celebrity tabloids for over two decades now, have been photographed getting married.

Two adult adults had a civil interaction in public. The world had a crisis of manic euphoria.

I so desperately want to be enough, to talk about my holier perch than you about how obscene it is to be invested in a celebrity relationship and how juvenile it is to cheer and swoon because two people famous people smile at an award ceremony the show makes you believe in love again. AND EVEN!!! I care and hate myself for it.

As much as I hate attributing any kind of ingrained cultural narrative to things that should only exist in the stratospheres of madness, the respective SAG victories of Aniston and Pitt and their genuinely touched reactions to be celebrated by their peers speak volumes on resilience. I want you to know that I cringed my teeth while typing this whole sentence.

The irony in everyone’s gaga reactions to these photos is that this resilience comes in spite of us – the carnivorous, rude, borderless, empathetic, shameless, and vulture monsters that have made their lives a living hell, or at less as hellish as the life of the very wealthy and attractive can be.

The fact that Brad and Jen won these important awards the same evening is significant, proof that two people whose lives, identities, private lives and reputations have been stuffed by the wood chipper – by us, the gangsters of gossip – can sort of put the pieces back together themselves, better than ever.

People think that because I cover entertainment, I have an additional glimpse into the dramas and personal trauma of US Weekly glitterati. (I don’t know.) I realized this once when I was asked to appear on an entertainment program to talk about the stalker of Jennifer Lopez. I assumed I would be talking about the disturbing phenomenon of the celebrity fandom, of which I am fairly well informed.

Instead, I was asked how Jennifer felt right now, as if we were personal friends who had been in constant contact throughout the ordeal. (I am not a personal friend of Jennifer Lopez.) However, I was asked to say, with a scent and alarmist intensity that intensified each time I had to start again: “JENNIFER LOPEZ IS TERRIFIED !! !!!!!!!! “Was she? We will never know.

But we like to think that we know what’s going on, what they’re feeling. We want to be able to project onto this photo of Jen and Brad everything that makes us happy, exempts us from guilt, makes us believe in love again – or at least, believes in the next best thing: divorce at amicably.

I have so little interest in my dear friends who tell me about their exes. Like, none. I forgot the guy’s name three days after I knew I wouldn’t have to ask him polite questions about his work as a consultant so I certainly don’t want to know more about … I mean Greg? … now that you’re no longer together.

I don’t know Brad and Jen! Simple logic should indicate that I don’t care about their interactions either. However, I can’t help it.

The story of Brad and Jen, as my hilarious colleague Alaina Demopoulos wrote this week, has been formative, if not decisive, over the past 20 years. He talked about gender norms, institutionalized misogyny, fantasy escape, the celebrity industry, and much more. “I was 11 when Jen taught me everything I needed to know about dealing with disappointing men,” wrote Alaina.

I think at the end of the day, what I feel about the Jen-and-Brad photo is that it’s … fun. A nice photo. They seem like nice people. This interaction seemed enjoyable. I feel good. Lord knows that today we could all use something nice.

