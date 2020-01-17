In an interview with The Daily Beast, Lev Parnas – a former partner of Rudy Giuliani who is at the heart of the dismissal scandal – said he was determined to continue talking about his work in Trump World regarding Ukraine despite the aftermath.

Parnas sat down with Rachel Maddow for an MSNBC interview which aired Wednesday, then with Anderson Cooper of CNN for another interview scheduled for Thursday evening. In his conversation with Maddow, he said that President Donald Trump knew all about his efforts to pressure Kiev to give him political favors. And he said that Giuliani had told Ukrainian leaders that Parnas had specifically spoken on behalf of the president. The comments drew the attention of Capitol Hill, and investigators from the Democratic Congress reported them as good reason for the Senate to call witnesses in its trial to remove President Donald Trump.

Parnas told the Daily Beast that the reaction of his former friends to his arrest strengthened his determination to speak. Parnas said that after being arrested at Dulles airport on October 9 with his partner Igor Fruman and charged with campaign finance violations, he was disappointed with the silence of Rudy Giuliani. He said Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing – a Trump-friendly husband-wife legal team with deep and long-standing ties to Washington’s conservative legal world – have also remained silent about their relationship with him. The silence, he said, left him betrayed.

“I felt like my family had left me,” he said.

He noted that the trio rarely hesitated to defend controversial television clients and allies. But in his case, said Parnas, they were silent.

“Knowing everything about me, knowing that it was probably a successful job, they all got carried away,” he said.

He noted that the president also disowned knowing him, despite numerous photos of them together at multiple events. And he said he hoped to cooperate with Congressional investigators as soon as they asked for his help.

Toensing, diGenova and Giuliani did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump said this afternoon that he did not know Parnas.

.