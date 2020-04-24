‘I don’t think I’ve ever played for the club yet’

You could forgive Keith Ward when he looked back on his time working under Stephen Kenny and retaining a modicum of bitterness towards the new Ireland manager, but that’s not the case.

In contrast, Boh’s midfielder – who spent two years with Kenny at Dundalk – is “happy” to see the 48-year-old renounce the professional team.

“I’m fascinated to see how it goes. I really hope it’s going well for him,” says Ward, who recorded Shamrock Rovers’ Aaron McEneff in a virtual Dublin derby in aid of Pieta House on Friday.

During the second season with Dundalk, the club played the Luxembourg side Jeunesse Esch in the first qualifying round of the Europa League. Ward, who suffered a knee ligament injury last season, did not appear on the team at that time.

“He gave me a game in the League Cup against Derry and I was blessed at the end,” the 29-year-old says.

I got a hair fracture in my ass – the worst pain I had in my life.

He goes, ‘Look, come with us, we want you to come on the journey. I want to become the whole team. ‘ He said I should get a little bit of gym and that.

We got a good result at the end. He left us one night outside. We had a flight and that. We came down all morning the next morning and I hung up.

I don’t have good coffee. I’m really not a tired person.

There was a girl there who served us and I just said to her, ‘Here, can you just give us a little ice cream to sort our heads?’ Don’t ask me why.

Your one brought it out in this big glass [bowl]. There might also be some favors – it was this massive fantasy thing.

She put it right in front of me. As soon as I went for my first shepherd, Kenny turned the corner, looked at me, stepped and went, ‘You’re supposed to be fit’! ‘

I don’t think I ever played for the club again.

It was an opportunity to leave the club on loan this season but Ward did not find out until the transfer window was closed.

“That year I couldn’t even get on the bench. I was at the stand most weeks.

“It came to a break and I think that Owen Heary, he was the manager of Bohs at the time, asked Stephen if he could get me on loan.

“I didn’t even know [about it], he told me when the window closed. He sat me up and said, ‘Owen wanted you to join Bohs.’ I was like, ‘Why are you telling me this now? I could go on loan. “He said, ‘No, if we get 12 injuries, we could get on the team.’ That’s just the way he is. He thought about putting 12 injuries down the line, ‘Put Wardy in’ An.

“I saw him. He could cut you in half, too, if he wanted to. He is pretty restless. I couldn’t even get on the bench and he wouldn’t even let me on the loan.”

Dundalk won the league that season, the club’s first title since the 1994/95 season. Even if they got so little playing time and didn’t get a loan, Ward enjoyed it.

“I don’t take things personally,” he says.

“I never fell in with the manager – you have disagreements. I asked him what I could do more to join the team. If a team wins every week, what can you do? It’s hard to fall in love with him.

“We had such a great dressing room. We get so far in a year or two with him. It was such a big buzz at the club – we were on a roller coaster.

“I know I didn’t play, but it was so hard not to be around guys all the time, win. There was no way I could disturb that. Seeing Stephen as he’s around the place with his players , you wouldn’t be able to. ” t catch up with him.

“He’s great, an incomprehensible character. I know he’s probably not everyone’s cup of tea. To see his teammates and how much he loves his players. On the field, he’s angry, but he’s fascinating and fascinating.

“If you told him before a game that you wanted a bounce class on the ground because it would help you – get him a bounce class. He would do anything for his players.

“If the players buy into him, I think it might go well.”

Bohemian FC’s Keith Ward will face Aaron McEneff of Shamrock Rovers in FIFA 2020 for the first virtual #DublinDerby at 8pm on Friday, April 24. The event, produced by Teneo, is streamed live on the Facebook page of the Streams.stream.

Quiz: Name the Irish With Most Premier League Faces Pro Club

Keith Ward: ‘Everything against the rover, we want to win. I wouldn’t give a shit if it’s a game of fun.