I don’t care if he’s a good guy, tennis should throw the book after Djokovic

Bring it on tight. It all happens, you see, with the results of 4: 4 in the second set, in which both players, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem, fight for their lives.

If Djokovic takes too long to serve within 30 seconds, the referee in the chair, Damien Dumusois, will warn him. If Djokovic does it again in the same game, the referee believes that he has lost his first job and the Serb loses the game because of it. , , well, because Djokovic took too long, he was out of the rules, and if the referee hadn’t punished him that way, he wouldn’t have applied the tennis rules. As simple as that!

But watch what happens now. Djokovic storms madly for the carpet, grabs Dumusois’ foot and exclaims sarcastically: “You made yourself famous in this match. Well done. Especially in the second. Well done. You made yourself famous. Well done man. “Dumusois, as tennis referees always do, barely blinks.

Novak Djokovic pats the referee’s foot at the Australian Open final

Djokovic wins the match after a tremendous fight in which he tells the part of the Australian crowd that supports Thiem that he “Shut the f – k up!” Delighted about his eighth win in this major, he seemed puzzled that the issue should be raised by the press, even though he clearly violated the rules for abusing the crowd, had taken too long to serve, and then to touch and abuse referee.

There are two questions. First of all, how the hell can tennis – with a noble tradition, if not even topicality – be accepted above all with this verbal nonsense; to minimize that kind of bullying from players? Has it been around since the 1970s and they still tolerate it?

What do you think would happen to a golfer if he spoke to the crowd like that before publicly belittling a golf official and then touching him? Does anyone have a memory that a golfer has ever done this?

Novak Djokovic with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning the Australian Open 2020.Credit: Getty Images

Why? Because if they did, their feet would not touch the floor until the door was shown to them.

So are the soccer codes. We have just seen the biggest show in the world, the Superbowl, which, as George F. Will puts it, “is America’s two worst things: violence interrupted by committee meetings”.

And does anyone in all this violence and all these committee meetings remember a footballer who abuses the crowd, speaks to a referee and touches him over the decades? Neither do I. Why?

Loading

First, because they’re as professional as they can be, and no player who shows discipline would ever do so, even if he vehemently disagreed. And if he did, the door would also be shown to him, probably from his own outfit.

As for specifically touching the referee, as Djokovic did, let me say: a thousand times no.

In all sports, the person of the referee or referee must be sacrosanct, which is the first thing to insist on.

In the rugby league and in the AFL, we’ve seen players banned recently, even if they had only slightly accidental contact, and rightly so. These sports understand it. Great referees are the key difference between a good game and a normal game. Your starting point must be that your decisions are enforced and that your person will be sacrosanct. , ,

But what? Djokovic is such a good guy, you say, and didn’t mean anything, and as he says, “I mean, I didn’t know it was completely forbidden … I thought it was a nice, very friendly note.”

I don’t care Steve Roachs was also friendly when he patted a touch judge years ago before he was immediately suspended for four weeks for his difficulties and fined $ 5,000. Djokovic was fined as much for touching the referee as Kyrgios for spitting at the referee in Cincinatti last year.

I’m serious and don’t call myself Shirley.

Twitter: @Peter_Fitz

Peter FitzSimons is a journalist and columnist for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in sports

Loading