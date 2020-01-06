Loading...

As the MLB investigation into the alleged theft of Astros electronic signs continues in the New Year, Joe Musgrove, one of the heroes of their championship season, said he did not believe the allegations marred the Astros’ victory in the 2017 World Series.

Musgrove was in Houston last weekend for an autograph show and was approached by reporters for his thoughts on the investigation. His full comment can be found here:

Pirate launcher Joe Musgrove was with the 2017 Astros, was not contacted by MLB, did not comply with alleged rule violations: “Everyone always accuses people of something – Everyone heard how we cheated – but nobody sees the work we do every day … to give us an advantage ”pic.twitter.com/rpUGi8e4BR

“Everyone is going to have ideas about things anyway. Everyone always accuses people of something. These things are circulating all the time in the league. Everyone is trying to get an advantage somewhere.”

“But that doesn’t affect me at all, I don’t think the defilements (the championship) … Everyone hears that we cheated, and they hear that there was all the trash can happen, but no one sees the work we put in every day to prepare and give us an advantage. “

The allegations against the Astros do not extend to any of their launchers, so Musgrove is not in danger of facing any discipline from the MLB investigation.

Musgrove was one of the heroes of the fifth pivotal game in the 2017 World Series, pitching a goal-less frame and winning in the Astros 13-12 10-game win.

Musgrove was traded from Astros to Pirates in the Gerrit cole deal in January 2018, alongside Colin Moran, Michael Feliz and Jason Martin. Moran had 12 appearances with the Astros in 2017 and Feliz came out of his enclosure.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said at its MLB Winter Meetings press conference on December 11 that Major League Baseball is investigating the Astros for using a camera in the central field to steal signs during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons. suspected the Astros of stealing signs in recent years, tossing very carefully and switching signs often to try to fight them, the former Astros launcher Mike Fiers acted as whistleblower in November, confirming suspicion of Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

The league has not yet announced disciplinary measures against the Astros, their front office or their manager A J. Hinch, but it should be severe, including fines, potential loss of choice of projects and possibly suspensions and other sanctions.

