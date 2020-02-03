I did the 8-week DEFINE Barre challenge – here’s how it transformed my body

Digital Features Editor Jenny Proudfoot is a convert who can now train for the first time in a sports bra …

I’ve never been fitness (until last year I didn’t even have a pair of non-fashionable trainers), but I’ve always longed for a tight body – the kind that you can only achieve by exercising as part of your normal body routine.

When I was challenged for an eight-week program at DEFINE London, I knew that this was my chance to earn the body I had always dreamed of.

The barre fitness challenge in New York style is led by celebrity trainer Ashley Verma, owner of the cool barre studio on Great Portland Street, DEFINE London – and refreshing is all about body positivity.

“Don’t define a diet” is their slogan, which encourages participants to focus on exercise rather than food restriction to achieve their body goals – anti-diet, pro strength is the message I received.

I was immediately interested, but as someone who has never experienced the self-confidence of the body, I at least did not expect a huge difference, hoping for an improvement in my sleep and stress levels.

I couldn’t have been wrong anymore. The eight weeks have completely changed my physique – and also solved my stress and sleep problems.

Where was I when I started?

I wasn’t too heavy when I decided last year to take on the barren fitness challenge in New York for eight years, but I was out of shape. I have never been watered down, and no matter how great I have been, I have always been weak. Where my friends’ skin was tight, mine was soft and podgy and I had never had muscle definition, something that has driven me away from bikinis for over ten years. In short – I urgently needed tone and a huge injection of body confidence.

Where was I when I was done?

The difference was huge and despite the fact that I started as a serial FAD diet, the two months have transformed me and reassured me that eating full meals and building muscle could make my body look as good as possible. But it wasn’t just mental – my whole body changed. My arms and shoulders were chiseled and toned, firm even when they were not bent. My legs had definition for the first time, my buttocks were pert, and although my belly is my biggest problem area, I felt able to exercise in a sports bra with my belly exposed, something that I never felt comfortable enough to do. I had lost weight and had a lot of muscle and self-love. It was a success.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ashley’s DEFINE London barre method and how 8 weeks of it changed my body …

What is DEFINE London barre?

People often think of pastel tutus and braids when they hear the word “barre”, but don’t be fooled. The DEFINE method can center around the ballet barre, but every 50-minute session is full body training. The sculpture training contains cardio with movements with a low impact and high intensity, aimed at every part of the body. It is full body conditioning and you will make every session stronger, more powerful and more sensitive as if you used every muscle in your body.

What sets DEFINE apart from the other barre offers is, in my opinion, the great team and the community. I think Barre has a reputation of being intimidating, with many people assuming that you have to be a size 6 dancer to belong. This cannot be less true. Everyone – whether male or female, plus large or small, beginner or expert – can walk in and be accepted DEFINE. Everyone knew my name, from the receptionists and instructors to the beautiful big boss lady Ashley, and they all greeted me like an old friend and compliment me on my progress.

What lessons can you take at DEFINE London?

DEFINE London offers a range of practice lessons, with a combination of all promising the best results. Their hero class is undoubtedly the original barre class, in starting, mixed and advanced level. The original barre mixed-level class was my personal favorite, but don’t be fooled – you will get away from every class that feels the fire.

DEFINE Mat classes include hand and ankle weights to “strengthen muscle structure and build extra strength,” DEFINE Glide classes use Core Flytes – state-of-the-art gliders to support your muscles in a combination of isometric movements and cardio prints, and DEFINE strength it’s all about cardio – lots of weights and jumping. DEFINE barre-balance classes eliminate body imbalances and get deep in muscle weakness by replacing the solid floor with a Bosu Ball, DEFINE Vinyasa is all about yoga, strengthening the body and improving posture, and for those who are long on time There is DEFINE express, a condensed 30-minute lunch time burning.

My DEFINE London diary:

WEEK 1

Monday: Personal training session to start with Ashley

Wednesday: Beginner barre

Friday: Mixed level barre

Sunday: Mixed level barre

DEFINE’s founder Ashley Verma spoke to me about all the movements in a personal training session to start me and measured me so I could see my progress. My first real barre lesson was with dear Alexandra Shieron – something I enjoyed so much that I got ready for all her lessons. My first few lessons were seriously tough but enjoyable. And in the shower after my second grade, I could see a muscle in my leg that I had never seen before.

WEEK 2

Monday: Mixed level barre

Tuesday: Mixed level barre

Thursday: Mixed level barre

Saturday: Mixed level barre

I was addicted to the mixed-level barre class – I absolutely loved it – and I did it solidly in week two, too scared to try one of the other classes. However, I saw results, especially with a noticeable difference with the muscle definition on my arms.

WEEK 3

Monday: Mixed level barre

Tuesday: Bad power

Thursday: Hard mat

Saturday: Mixed level barre

I saw an improvement in barre. I held my board for longer, had to break through the weights less and was able to stretch further. My legs showed and I could see results in the mirror. The harsh mat class was the hardest so far – my first experience with ankle weights – and I was in a lot of pain the next morning, but I enjoyed it. In fact I went before work, after work and even on the weekend, I set my alarm to get there for the doors to open.

WEEK 4

Monday: Mixed level barre

Tuesday: Barre sliding

Thursday: Mixed level barre

Friday: Express barre

My shoulders looked really good and clothes fit my body much better. Barre glide was hard work, but the most I felt working so far – the next day I felt that I had fallen down a flight of stairs, but I welcomed the delayed muscle pain. My body literally transformed before my eyes and people kept commenting on my weight loss. I actually only lost a few pounds, but given the muscles that I put on, my body looked better than before.

WEEK 5

Monday: Personal training and measurement with Ashley Verma

Wednesday: Mixed level barre

Thursday: Mixed level barre

Saturday: Power Barre

I started week five with another personal training session with the beautiful Ashley, followed by half-way measurement time. If there’s one thing that gets you motivated, it’s results. I had lost four centimeters from my waist and a pair of both thighs. That was the boost I needed and the perfect inspiration to keep going. I felt stronger, slimmer and I felt a difference with every class.

WEEK 6

Monday: Mixed level barre

Tuesday: Bad balance

Thursday: Mixed level barre

Friday: Barre sliding

Sunday: Mixed level barre

I gave five lessons in week six – and I loved them all. Hard balance was my most difficult class so far – balancing on a Bosu ball instead of a solid floor makes it a lot harder, but I decided to commit to it in my last two weeks as I certainly felt the effects . However, the most exciting part of my sixth week was when I received a personal scoop – I took off my baggy t-shirt in front of the class and worked only in a sports bra and leggings in PUBLIC. This was a major problem for me and my proudest part of the entire DEFINE experience.

WEEK 7

Monday: Advanced level bar

Tuesday: Bad balance

Friday: Barre sliding

Saturday: Mixed level barre

I started week seven with my very first advanced level barre class – I postponed because I was afraid of the word “advanced.” I shouldn’t have worried – yes, it was much harder than the mixed class I had fallen in love with, but everyone was just as hospitable. I would highly recommend a few weeks before you try it, but I certainly could (and should) have tried it earlier. My most striking changes were my arms and legs that looked slimmer and stronger every day, but this week I noticed how defined my face looked.

WEEK 8

Monday: Mixed level barre

Tuesday: Bad balance

Wednesday: Hard mat

Thursday: Advanced level bar

Friday: Barre sliding

Sunday: Mixed level barre

I went for it in my eighth week and led six lessons. I was discouraged from ending my DEFINE challenge – I fell in love with the team and the studio – but they left me in fantastic form to motivate myself. I slept well, I felt strong and healthy and I looked slim and fit. I lost five pounds during the two months, but despite the fact that I actually had the same weight as when I started (thank you new muscles), I felt that I had lost a stone.

Does Barre really work?

Barre is a tough workout and it does deliver results, but you do get what you put into it – at least that’s what I found. Every now and then a lesson helps you to steadily tune, but if you want to transform your body, you must follow a series of DEFINE lessons at least three times a week.

What do I have to wear to play at DEFINE London?

Leggings, a top, sports bra and a pair of grip socks to prevent you from slipping are all you need. Don’t worry if you don’t have one – they sell a lot in the reception. But for certain classes you need a few trainers.

How can I book hard at DEFINE London?

DEFINE London has 72 lessons given every week, and you can pay with credits or purchase a membership.

DEFINE London

82 Great Portland St, Fitzrovia,

London W1W 7NW

020 7580 4444

I would like to say that the lessons at DEFINE London are my favorite I’ve ever experienced, and if you can’t find me at any time this year, chances are I will be there.