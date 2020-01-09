I come from France and need a replacement for my Peugeot! Which car should I buy?

Loading...

Ivan moved from France to New Jersey, which I think is quite a change for him. He had a nice Peugeot 406 at home and he wants something similar on the American market. He has a limited budget. Which car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What kind of car should you buy? Where we give real people real advice on buying a car.)

Here is the scenario:

I am French, I moved to the USA. I want a replacement for my old-fashioned Peugeot 406. If you are not familiar with this car, here are the details:

My Peugeot 406 had the following:

1.8 gasoline

110 hp

Average fuel consumption of 5.1 l / 100 km

long gears

347,000 km driven

I am looking for a car with the following criteria:

Gasoline engine,

Under 5k USD

Very low consumption

Comfortable like my 406

No matter whether manual or automatic

I like to drive on the road, so this car has to be suitable for long journeys and not be stuck anywhere.

Fast facts:

Budget: Up to $ 5,000

Daily driver: Yes

Place: New Jersey

Want: Comfortable, good MPG, reliable

Do not want: A little too stiff

Expert 1: Tom McParland – A Lexus is the best

Image: Raphael Orlove (Jalopnik)

Ivan, who lives in New Jersey, welcomes me to the Garden State. Yes, we actually have gardens here, despite what you’ve probably seen so far. The secret of NJ is that despite the crap that the state sees as America’s armpit, there are very nice places to live. We also have wawa.

As a replacement for your Peugeot, I took your advice on the form and researched the 406 because I was not particularly familiar with this car. As far as I know, it’s a medium-sized sedan that’s comfortable, a bit upscale, but not too fancy and easy to drive. Well, the only thing you shouldn’t get stuck at at this price is fuel consumption. In the U.S., gasoline is pretty cheap compared to Europe. I wouldn’t recommend anything with a V8, but anything that can reach around 25 MPG or better shouldn’t hit your wallet too hard.

What you need is a nice used Lexus ES. These are perfect road trip cars with a soft and comfortable interior. Under the skin, the ES is basically a Toyota Camry, one of the most reliable sedans you can buy. These cars are equipped with V6 engines that do not achieve the same fuel consumption as your 406. However, the extra punch is helpful when trying to drive onto the Garden State Parkway.

Here is an example from 1998 in New Jersey with only 132,000 miles and although this car is of a certain age, unless you are called Raphael Orlove you should be able to draw much more life out of it if it is well cared for has been.

Expert 2: David Tracy – Remember Cadillac was French

The Cadillac car company got its name from Antoine de La Mothe Cadillac, the founder of the beautiful city of Detroit. If you buy this 1978 Cadillac Seville, you have no reason to be ashamed of going to your friend’s weekly party with a baguette and miniature Eiffel Tower keychain.

No, this country yacht will not be economical with its 5.7-liter Oldsmobile V8 and three-speed automatic, but that’s fine, since this machine with two owners only has 56,000 miles on the clock. But more importantly, take a look at this interior!:

Yes, it’s a completely blue interior with wide leather seats. Hell, I would call them couches. Even the door panels look like a couch. Apparently the car has been kept in the garage for 15 years and is in “excellent driving condition” which is good as the price of $ 8,950 is a bit higher than your budget.

But again, look at the inside. Don’t try to offer that much comfort. It is pointless.

Expert 3: Jason Torchinsky – stick to your old Ami

Yes, welcome to America, Ivan, but don’t think for a second that you have to be here to give up all the things you loved about your home! You were a Peugeot man there, right? Why the hell can’t you still be a Peugeot here? The answer is that you can absolutely, and a great way to do just that is with this beautiful 1988 Peugeot 505.

Man, the thing is in pristine condition, isn’t it? They only charge $ 4,300 for it and it’s already in New Jersey! It feels like it’s meant for you.

The 505s were tough cars popular all over the world, and it even has the same engine as the DeLorean! I know for most people that the PRV V6 engine is the Achilles’ heel of the DeLorean, but don’t give a shit, right?

This is a comfortable, reasonably efficient car that you can use to raise your French freak flag proudly because damn you are French and the people of New Jersey have to recognize that. It’s also easier than wearing a striped shirt and beret and wearing a baguette all the time, because that’s offensive.

Be french and proud! Stay with Peugeot!

Expert 4: Andrew Collins – Cannot spell Acura without “AC”

Welcome to America! Let me guess my colleagues came up with random cars that they like but don’t respond to? Don’t worry, Ivan, I’m here to really help you. What you want is a third generation Acura TL. These cars are comfortable, smooth, elegant, reliable and very efficient. The factory fuel savings are somewhere in the 1920s, but I get more than 30 MPG on normal freeway driving in 2005.

These cars are known to have malfunctions in their automatic transmissions. So pay attention, or get a manual that you like better anyway. The six-speed you can order for these cars is absolutely divine.

Since you are in New Jersey, you should check out this 2004 TL in nearby New York. The golden color is a little unusual, but 140,000 miles is nothing for these cars (mine is almost 230,000) and it looks clean with the sweet, sweet six-speed and is listed for a reasonable $ 2,800.

