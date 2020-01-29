I check the electronics of my teenagers, and you should do that too

This story is part of a series on parenting – from researching our teenagers to helping our children navigate fake news and misinformation.

I am a father of two teenagers, 13 and 17. I don’t want your pity, but I want your understanding. It is true what they say about the dangers of parenting teenagers. It is indeed more difficult than raising a toddler. At the very least it is much more emotionally tiring.

Like almost all children born in this century, mine are digital natives, and they were both successful in cheating their own smartphones as soon as they entered sixth grade. I was on board here, because their arguments for having special devices were compelling. What if the bus broke down and they needed me to pick them up? Wouldn’t it be nice to have their own phone to call their mother (who lives outside the state) so they didn’t have to borrow mine? What if there was an emergency?

WIRED series

All valid arguments, but even I knew the truth: they wanted phones so that they could browse around online.

Like any good parent, I delivered those first phones along with powerful warnings, advice, and hard-earned life lessons about the dangers of abuse. But there were usually rules. There would once be no devices during the meal, not to become one of those families sitting in weak silence as each member stares at his own screen. Content restrictions for adults would be implemented in my opinion. Later, after I discovered that my daughter had a Chromebook contraband in her room to watch friends in the evening, all devices would be stored in the master bedroom overnight.

And this rule was above everything: the devices are all mine and my wife’s, and we have the right to see anything and everything on it.

Until WIRED asked me to write this story, it didn’t occur to me that there was an ethical debate about it. It has always been my point of view that not only parents are justified in controlling what their children do online, but in fact it is their moral obligation to do so. Failure to follow your children’s digital footprints is irresponsible parenting. Most parents share the same opinion. Pew says that 61 percent of parents have checked the web history of their children.

There are a number of reasons why checking your child’s phone makes sense. These range from the relatively benign (they can deceive their homework) to the serious (they can text a drug dealer). Cyberbullying is a special concern and it is a real epidemic; According to i-Safe, 42 percent of children say they have been bullied online and 35 percent are actively threatened. Of those children, 58 percent never tell their parents.

Similarly, child predators are probably a bigger problem online than disabled. Chris Hadnagy, who advised the Pentagon on cyber security issues, says that “online grooming can be successful in less than an hour.” One hour.

Not sold? Consider a worse, reverse scenario: in October, a mother reported her son to the police because she found videos of school shootings on his phone that possibly stopped a copycat crime. Of course, every parent of a murderer must be chased by the thought that they could have prevented a disaster by just browsing their child’s phone every now and then. And if something bad happens, parents are on the hook: you can be legally charged with the criminal behavior of your children, such as after a shooting incident in 2018 at a high school in Indiana.

Nevertheless, am I a bad person to be so suspicious about my pride and joy? Am I guilty of – shudder – infringing on the privacy of my children?

