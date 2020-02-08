“I can get better” – Celtic star talks about his recent struggles

Left-back was a problematic position for Celtic this season. After the departure from Tierney to Arsenal, nobody was able to completely fill their boots and found a place in the first team.

Both Boli Bolingoli and Greg Taylor have had their ups and downs throughout the season. As a result, Jonny Hayes very often got the nod over his two more naturally defending countrymen.

But after having spent most of his career on the field, Hayes admitted that he had difficulty adapting to the new position.

Speaking with the Celtic View (Volume 55, Issue 28, page 23), Hayes said:

“I would say that the wing-back role probably suits me more than an out-and-out full-back.

“I’m still learning to play full-back and positionally I can be better. The wing-back suits me, I know I have the legs, the pace and the energy to come up and down.”

Interestingly, Celtic has deployed a 3-5-2 formation since the return of the winter break.

In the beginning it might have been an experiment due to multiple injuries, but after how good Griffiths looked recently, it will be a surprise to see Lennon make changes to this in the near future.

This offers Hayes the perfect opportunity to show Celtic fans his qualities in the wing-back position and to secure a place in the first team.