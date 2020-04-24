‘I Can Destroy You’ (HBO) trailer: Mikaela Coel’s new series – Watch

Michaela Coel is back with the HBO series, where she tries to navigate the waters of sexual harmony in “I Can Destroy You.”

After impressing audiences with the British comedy Chewing Gum in 2015, British actress and writer Michaela Coel set out to explore the hot waters of sex with the HBO series.

As stated in the HBO synopsis:

Arabella Essiuedo (Coel) – easily estranged, carefree and carefree – feels like a “voice of the generation”, under pressure from an agent, a book commission and a hollow. After sexual abuse in a nightclub, her life changes dramatically and Arabella is forced to re-evaluate everything: her career, friends and even family. Arabella begins a journey of self-discovery, trying to understand the situation.

The first trailer released today filled the world of Arabella with a drink and a wedding that changed after an unforgettable night. The trailer doesn’t specifically mention sexual violence, but instead deals with a series of fragments of Arabella’s life broken and broken, and more happening on the streets than we know.

Coel has played a big role since he played Chewing Gum. Coel was once considered the new Doctor who starred in the 2018 musical “Been So Long” and appeared in the international thriller “Black Earth Rising” starring Hugo Blick last year.

HBO is not usually inclined to address difficult topics. There is no doubt that “I will destroy you” is very important to pay attention to important events, whether they are “Euphoria”, “Barry” or any digital documents of the network. The nature of sexual violence in movies and television remains the main theme of #MeToo, so many aspects have yet to be explored.

In a press release, HBO explores “I Can Destroy You,” “the issue of sexual harmony in modern life, and how we distinguish between emancipation and exploitation in today’s dating and relationship environment.”

Along with Coel, the series stars Veruche Opia, Paapa Essiedu, Aml Amin, Adam James, Sarah Niles, Ann Akin, Harriet Webb, Ellie James, Frank Ashman, Karan Gill, Natalie Walter, Samson Evelyn.

In June, HBO will air “I Can Destroy You.”

