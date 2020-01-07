I bought a 260,000 mile 'Holy Grail' Jeep Grand Cherokee Sight that was not seen from the middle of nowhere. Bringing it home almost broke me

Loading...

“I think I’m going to fly home. I can’t stand this anymore,” Brandon muttered as he sat in the corner of a Denver bar. It was just before midnight and my friend was in ruins, and his mood had been shattered by 12 hours of extremely intense pushing with the rare Jeep Grand Cherokee with a manual gearbox that I stupidly bought for $ 700. We were 1,300 miles from home and I had clearly made a serious mistake.

To understand how we got into such a miserable situation, read the first two parts of the series “The Holy Grail Rescue”. The problem is that on Black Friday earlier this year I bought a rare (about one in 1,500 ever built) Jeep Grand Cherokee for $ 700 that was in the middle of nowhere, 1,500 miles from my house. The jeep had a poor clutch, a faulty steering system, 260,000 miles of wear and who knows what else could have been wrong with it. So I developed an absolutely idiotic plan for myself and my buddy Brandon to carry tools / parts on a Spirit Airlines flight so we could fly to the Holy Grail, fix it, and drive home.

Moving tools and auto parts to Denver worked remarkably well. The drive from the airport over the Rocky Mountains during a snow storm wasn’t bad either, thanks to a generous reader who provided me with his great, thrashed 1993 Chevy pickup. Somehow the first two questionable parts of my stupid plan had turned out to be floating, but things would change soon.

Driving the broken Holy Grail for the first time

After Brandon and I spent the night in a cheap motel in Grand Junction, we stopped by Anthony’s. Anthony is the reader (and former Ford engineer who used to work with my former colleague at Chrysler) who kindly bought the jeep for me in November. He also offered to help Brandon and me on the rescue mission by imparting his workshop and screwing skills. Anthony grabbed the key to the jeep, and the three of us, pushed onto the bench of the borrowed Chevy pickup, drove southeast to the ridiculously remote town of Olathe, Colorado, where The Grail was sitting.

On the way there we met a man I had discovered on the Facebook marketplace who was selling a rare vacuum-separated front axle for a manual Jeep Cherokee. This was a part I had been looking for for over a year to fix my Rescue Title Dream Jeep Cherokee XJ. It was pure luck that I found a nice, rustproof one in the middle of nowhere.

With this absurdly heavy axle being lifted from one GM pickup bed to another, we continue our 80-kilometer hike into the high desert of Colorado – a place full of endless expanses of brown grass and barren trees in the foreground and in The mountains and beautiful red rocks in the background.

After about an hour’s drive on the empty, slick streets, we arrived in Olathe, where Anthony led us to a house with horses hanging in his front yard. It was then that I saw the Holy Grail for the first time:

It was good. I think I expected the clouds to dissolve and send a bright sunbeam onto a new example of the world’s first full-suspension jeep. But no, there was no sun anywhere and the Holy Grail Jeep was in fairly average condition. And if I hadn’t lived in The Land Of Rust, I would probably use a term that is less generous than the “average”.

The paint is absolutely rubbish because it was preserved in a rattle by a previous owner. Even when I peeled off the black outer layer, the original Hunter Green paint and clear coat looked badly sun-faded.

The interior was dirty, part of the outer layer of the steering wheel had peeled off to reveal red plastic underneath, the rear headrests were missing, the glove compartment lock was broken and the lid fell open, both door panels were cracked, the dashboard also looked crispy. The hideous aftermarket radio’s center panel was broken and everything was covered with dirt.

The Holy Grail Jeep – a vehicle that I had praised for its rarity and which I thought was generally in fair condition – was hideous inside and out.

But what made this particular jeep so special in my eyes was never its appearance, but its mechanics. And in this area, the Jeep exceeded my expectations. For one thing, the body structure literally looked 100 percent rustproof until the original underbody protection coating still appeared in excellent shape. As someone who usually buys vehicles that lack more square meters than available, I was blown away.

Then it was time to start the jeep. I hopped into the rough interior, pressed the clutch (it felt a bit mushy but not terrible) and turned the ignition switch. The engine started for a few seconds but did not fire. I gave the starter a break, turned the key again and the 4.0-liter AMC inline six-cylinder sprang to life, its lifters ticked loudly and its serpentine belt squeaked. In a matter of seconds, the belt became faster, the pump circulated the oil in the engine, and the engine ran as quietly and smoothly as the best four-liter Jeep I had ever heard. I found this remarkable for a 260,000 mile engine.

But I didn’t have time to explore the stainless steel body of this jeep or the well-running inline six. I had to take the machine to Anthony’s heated garage in Grand Junction, 80 km back. Given that Anthony said the clutch had slipped badly, I feared we would have to tow the jeep with a nylon tow strap and the borrowed Chevy 2500.

Despite this risk, I sent Brandon into the Chevy to drop by the Advance Auto Parts Store in a nearby town and pick up a flywheel that they apparently had in stock. If our clutch replacement took too long, we may not have time to have the flywheel machined. And even if it were, the flywheel might be in bad shape, and I thought having a good flywheel on hand would be a wise move in any case.

Brandon drove to the store and Anthony and I buckled up in the front seats of the jeep. I had never driven a slip clutch before, so that would be interesting, especially since Anthony and I might soon be stuck in the middle of nowhere and waiting for Brandon to save us. I sat on the ridiculously comfortable fabric seats with built-in headrests like almost any 1990s car had (for some reason), pushed the clutch, and pulled the five-speed shifter to the right, which felt like a quarter mile to the right reverse. I slowly let go of the clutch and the jeep moved!

Then I shifted left and into first gear and noticed the wonderful notchiness of the switch. I slowly let go of the clutch and the jeep advanced! I drove up to 15 or 20 miles an hour, then I switched to the second. It has changed a lot and we have now made over 25!

I had been worried all week that the jeep’s clutch might be too broken to drive from Olathe to Anthony, so I came up with an attack plan: I cranked the engine and shifted late to avoid pushing Throttle too strong and send a lot of load through the clutch.

This trick worked wonderfully. I usually made sure the 4.0 liter engine reached 3,000 RPM before shifting the wonderfully shifting five-speed to the next gear, and the result was that I was on the admittedly moderate hills between Olathe and Grand Junction the only time you saw A slip meant climbing the steepest steps in fifth gear.

I drove the jeep every 50 miles to Grand Junction and had an average of 55 mph on a remarkably quiet (apart from vibrations at 65 mph), and drama-free driving in a shit I had bought for just $ 700 and that I expected to be indescribable. It wasn’t and I was amazed. But then Brandon and I entered hell.

Repairing the grail was hell

Although I managed to hobble the “ZJ” generation Grand Cherokee over 80 kilometers to Anthony’s house and only pull the clutch once or twice, I was in no way able to give the 3,600 pound SUV a bad result over the Rocky Mountains bring clutch. Also, as Anthony told me after his first test drive, there was something wrong with the steering. During my time at the wheel I had heard a lot of clinking and felt a clear looseness and walking in the front area. Brandon and I obviously had a lot to do.

But we were prepared. We had brought every tool we thought we needed, I ordered parts and tools online and had them shipped to Anthony’s garage in Grand Junction so we could pick them up as soon as we got into town and we had them studies what was needed to replace the clutch. Not to mention that Brandon and I previously removed and modified gears and motors together, so none of us feared that the job was beyond our ability. What mattered to us was time.

Between the Olathe jeep, picking up the tools from the parts store, and borrowing a gear jack from some friends of Fred Williams of Dirt Everyday (big thanks to Fred who joined us), Brandon, Anthony and I really didn’t make it. It wasn’t until 3 p.m. that screwdriving started on Sunday and Brandon had to be in Michigan on Thursday afternoon to catch his flight home for the holidays. That meant that he and I had to leave Grand Junction by Tuesday afternoon at the latest.

We had 24 hours to do this clutch job, fix the steering, and fix whatever else was broken – an incredibly daunting task.

We were really lucky with the steering problem because after turning the steering wheel back and forth, as Brandon was watching from below, he found out the problem: the tie rod holder on the unibody was loose.

This is a big deal because the tie rod prevents the axle from moving sideways. When the bracket is loose, turning the steering wheel tends to move the axle away from the center of the vehicle rather than turning the front wheels and steering the vehicle body as intended. This ultimately resulted in an extremely strange steering feeling during my test drive. If you’re still not convinced that this is a big deal, keep in mind that the new “JL” Jeep Wrangler had to be recalled because the tie rod bracket welds loosened and possibly “a reduction in steering behavior” and “one.” Vehicle accident ”without warning. “

Fortunately, we didn’t have to weld anything because the ZJ’s tie rod is bolted to the main structure. All fasteners were loose, so we simply screwed the screws with a screw locking pin and tightened the nuts to the specified values.

With fixed steering, we turned our attention to the clutch that sits between the engine and transmission. The engine is held on the body of the vehicle via the engine mounts, while the transmission sits on a cross member. It is generally believed that it makes more sense to remove the gearbox than to tear the engine. Brandon and I did that.

First we had to remove the transfer case, which is screwed to the back of the transmission. To do this, however, we had to loosen the rear drive shaft. It was held by four fastening elements on the rear axle and simply slipped into the sliding yoke of the transfer case. It took less than five minutes to remove the shaft.

Tearing open the transfer case required considerably more power. We first had to remove the cross member that spanned the two main unibody rails and held up the transmission. To do this, we had to support the gearbox with a jack, loosen the screws that secured the gearbox and exhaust pipe to the cross member, and then remove two screws that attached each side of the cross member to the body.

We also detached the exhaust pipe from the engine exhaust manifold so that it didn’t get in the way of the transmission or transfer case that we wanted to drop.

Brandon and I not only lowered the cross member, cleared the exhaust out of the way and pulled the drive shaft, but also loosened the linkage (the small rod that hangs from the transfer case in the photo above) that connects the four-wheel drive in the cabin to the lever Transfer case, and we pulled out the shift light switch and vehicle speed sensor. We also emptied the case.

From there, we lowered the gearbox simply by turning the lifting handle. This also lowered both the transfer case and the rear of the engine (which in turn is connected to the body via engine mounts at the front) by a few centimeters. The extra game was a stroke of luck when it came to loosening all the nuts that hold the transfer case on the back of the transmission.

Even with the T-housing lowered, we still had a lot of time to remove a particular fastener, and had to use some extensions and a crowfoot socket to finally release it. But at some point we dropped the transfer case onto the gear jack, lowered it and pulled it out from under the vehicle.

Next it was time to disconnect the gear from the engine. We have already emptied the trans (you can see the liquid above; notice all the brass on the synchros). From there Anthony took out the starter, I disconnected the gear lever (see below) and the three of us loosened the many screws that secured the bell housing to the engine.

The top two bolts that hold 4.0-liter Jeep engines on their transmissions are external Torx bolts, and I won’t understand why they’re so annoying, but I’m just saying that it’s a special place for everyone in hell decided that this was the right closure for this application.

We also had to unhitch the clutch hydraulics (especially the slave cylinder) so that the force exerted by the driver’s foot on the clutch pedal could be transferred to the release fork.

At this point we moved the gearbox jack under the gearbox, supported the engine on the hull and I kicked the gearbox towards the rear of the jeep. Eventually the bell housing separated from the motor by about 18 inches and uncovered the source of our danger:

The photo above shows the pressure plate and flywheel, both of which were removed using Anthony’s award-winning pneumatic impact wrench.

This resulted in a badly worn clutch that was so thin that the rivets were barely countersunk, and it showed what looked like a pressure plate with concentric signs of wear.

The flywheel also apparently showed traces of heat, although overall it looked quite decent:

On the side of the gearbox was the release fork, which is pressed by the foot-operated clutch hydraulics to press an ejection bearing (which slides up and down on the input shaft of the gearbox) against the pressure plate fingers to separate the pressure and release the plate from the clutch disc and finally disconnect the engine from the drivetrain.

Brandon replaced the release bearing in the bell housing, and I worked on the engine side and hired a pilot bearing extractor to remove the pilot bearing pressed into the crankshaft on which the transmission input shaft ran:

Then I hammered a new guide bearing (which was part of the Luk clutch kit that came in the back of the jeep) into the crankshaft with a sledgehammer and some cardboard and installed the new flywheel.

Unfortunately, Brandon and I struggled to tighten the six flywheel bolts without turning the engine with the torque wrench (we tried unsuccessfully to clamp things against the flywheel). So we did an idiotic “calibration test” with Anthony’s pneumatic impact wrench and tightened the wheel nuts to determine which pressure setting and duration matched which torque according to my click torque wrench.

It was ridiculously inaccurate, but with the screw locking agent on the screws, I simply used the silly test results to choose the appropriate air pressure that is displayed on the compressor / tank and to hold the impact wrench trigger for the prescribed time. Brandon and I continued our day and found that we had bigger problems to solve.

I placed the clutch against the flywheel and pushed the plastic alignment tool (that came with the kit) through the splines and into the pilot bearing. This ensured that the clutch was perfectly concentric with the flywheel, so that the input shaft could reach the pilot bearing through the splines of the clutch. I held this alignment tool in place as I gradually turned the pressure plate up to the flywheel, changing sides to ensure an even fit.

With the clutch kit we rolled the gearbox back against the engine. Aligning the screw holes for the engine and transmission bell required some effort (upper body strength, and at that point we were in this state for about 10 hours when we had a tired slumber on our backs) and some long screws to act as but we managed to get through the leaders.

The installation of everything else was the reverse of distance, which is a classic Haynes Manual method to simplify a tedious task. And it was tiring. The picture above shows us how we screwed on the Aisin 5-speed and raised the heavy transfer case with the jack. But of course that didn’t really put it in the right place on the back of the gearbox, so Brandon and I basically had to turn the case by bench press while we just turned it. At that point we were in for almost 11 hours; It was 2 a.m.

With the T-housing tightened, we moved the jack from under the gearbox to under the transfer case so that we could install the cross member under the gearbox. Then we attached the exhaust, various transfer cases, transmission linkages and connectors, and after the cross member connected and held the transmitter in place, Brandon and I went to our motel – but not before we took this picture of ourselves at 3:16 a.m.

We drove the Chevy 2500 to the motel and were greeted at about 3:40 p.m. by a receptionist who said, “Okay, check-in is at 3:00 p.m.”

Brandon and I, who were covered in fat at the time and both looked at the floor because we were too tired to support our heads, slowly looked at each other. He looked into my eyes and I looked into his, and where else we could have seen “joy” or “a soul”, all we saw was hollowness. The receptionist informed us that she could not provide us with the reserved room as we officially had “no shows” for the night because we were so late. When it was approaching 4 a.m., I asked her to call her manager, but I didn’t care if he was sleeping.

That did the trick. Brandon and I washed the dirt off our faces (yes, the dirt on the towel above is just my face) and died quite often in our beds that night when we woke up in dirty sheets five hours later to finish the job ,

The following day went pretty smoothly, aside from finding that the U-joints on the rear drive shaft were roasted and Brandon and Anthony had to push the engine oil filter with a flat head to pull it out because a fool had pulled it too tight:

Anthony had checked the differentials to make sure they had oil (they did), he had repaired the front wiper plate, Brandon and I have been replacing the front brake pads since they were shot (Brandon broke a slide pin, so I had to get Anthony and I bleed the front brakes and filled the gearbox and transfer case.

We installed the drive shaft and a new air filter, Anthony replaced a few blown bulbs, and he even found a creative way to prevent our headlight housing from falling out with a tuna lid as a spring clip. (This is what it looked like after I removed it; Anthony actually let it sit nicely and flush):

The wrench fairy tale has much more to offer, but if I want to tell you something, it is that the previous night of the wrench starts at 3:00 p.m. Basically, it was hell to be on your back non-stop until 3 a.m. I’m sure this clip shows the following:

I quickly learned that the five hours of sleep that Brandon and I had after the ordeal were just not enough.

The Maiden Voyage and “The Denver Bar Incident”

Shortly after 2 p.m. On Monday we drove the ZJ out of Anthony’s garage and took to the street to see if we had messed up anywhere. If we did not have.

The jeep drove beautifully. The engine ran smoothly, the clutch was just right, and the vibration I had felt the previous day at 65 miles an hour was gone, probably thanks to the new U-joints on the rear drive shaft. Although we hadn’t replaced a bent lower wishbone that we saw on the passenger side, the jeep had no problem driving straight down the street. Brandon and I said goodbye to the friendly Jalopnik reader who graciously bought me a car, invited us to his house to fix it, and actually helped get the machine on the road.

Brandon jumped into the Chevy with loaded tools and I drove the Grail east over the mountain pass.

Everything was remarkably good. The Grand Cherokee was driving the freeway at 70, and although there was a quiet sound in fifth gear and the rear differential, it was mostly quiet. This was remarkable because I didn’t miss the fact that I drove a 260,000 mile machine that I bought for $ 700. It shouldn’t be that good!

I admit that I was excited – damn tired but incredibly excited to be behind the wheel of such a rare machine that I had dreamed of since my youth, and most of all an outsider who shows the world that it still does there is a lot of life left:

But in my excitement, I had neglected my friend Brandon. He was in bad shape, as I would soon find out when we arrive in Denver. Everything happened right in this bar:

I had an appointment with some readers at a bar called the Kentucky Inn at 10:45 p.m. as the greatest pleasure is meeting other car enthusiasts. When I got there, I was probably sitting in the bathroom with some readers at the bar, and Brandon, who got up after about five minutes and walked to the back of the bar, was probably in the bathroom.

I talked to readers about cars for 10 minutes, then 20 minutes, and then 30 minutes, but Brandon didn’t come back. When I realized that even the slimmest digestive problems shouldn’t take that long, I apologized to the group and went to the back of the bar to find Brandon in a corner who had slumped on a chair in a mysterious pool of some sort shiny metallic liquid.

Brandon was not sleeping. He seemed to be on the phone and struggling to find a hotel and generally struggling to exist. Slowly he looked up at me and the hollowness in his eyes made it clear to me what this liquid was: it was his ghosts. They had escaped him after the unbearably boring flight of the Spirit Airlines, the trip over the mountains with the old pickup of the random reader, the tedious 12-hour ordeal, the shitty arguments in the motel at 4 a.m., the five hours of sleep and the accident Four-hour drive back in the dark over the mountains to Denver. Everything had added up and it was just too much.

“I think I’m going to fly home. I can’t take this anymore,” he murmured, getting stuck in the corner. At that point I told him we were going, I said goodbye to my new friends at the bar and found ourselves a nice hotel where we had more than 8 hours of sleep.

Travel 1,300 miles back to Michigan on the Holy Grail

Brandon had rejuvenated the night at the hotel, and although he realized he was risking missing his Thursday flight to visit his parents on vacation, he decided to take me on a road trip.

Image: Google Maps

The trip was phenomenal. We drove through Brandon’s home state of Nebraska, then to Iowa, then to Illinois, then to Indiana. The jeep drove perfectly:

It only got around 17 mpg, but it’s an old shit, and that’s exactly how these things work. Otherwise everything was great. The engine felt torquey; The transmission shifted smoothly, but with just the right notchiness and just long enough throws to be fun. the ride was decent; The radio worked fine (fine, the driver’s speaker failed). and even though there was a bit of gear noise, the whole thing was drama-free.

The ride through America’s bread basket was wonderful. Somehow my idiotic plan worked. I had bought a 260,000-mile machine that flew to the next major city with suitcases full of parts and tools, made it into the Rocky Mountains during a storm, repaired a faulty clutch and steering system, and drove the $ 700 clunker without Problems back to Michigan.

There, in Michigan, I took the jeep to its birthplace, the Jefferson North Assembly Plant in Detroit – a huge facility built specifically for the ZJ Grand Cherokee in the early 1990s. It was a touching moment and a fitting end to the story of the Holy Grail:

There is a reason why I described my plan to repair and drive a high-mileage jeep that I had never seen anywhere in the country as “idiotic”: the success was extremely unlikely. Luckily, I brought my ace-in-the-hole with me, my friend Brandon, a man who keeps proving that he turned his back on me even in the most difficult automotive tests. My Holy Grail Jeep may be one in 1,500, but Brandon is one in one.