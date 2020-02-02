Lady Gaga has hardcore advice – or is it shadow? – for the Sunday Super Bowl 2020 headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Grammy and Oscar winner did not make any words as he called the much-hyped duo during her pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday at the Meridian at Island Gardens location in Miami.

“I better not hear lip synchronization tomorrow!” The show-showster of 2017 roared from her glitzy keyboard during AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show. “I love you Miami! I love you J.Lo! I love you Shakira! “

Not all Twitter verse was behind the mother monster.

“She is under pressure not to have a half-time performance,” a catty commentator posted, apparently missing the fact that 33-year-old artist Stefani Germanotta was already there, did. Another sneered: “As if she doesn’t have lip sync.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The native New Yorker regularly referred to her own Super Bowl showcase – starting with a dramatic entrance while hanging on wires – during her two-hour set.

“Thank you so much for believing in me,” she told her admiring, cheering fans. “I remember playing the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that ever happened to me. So thank you.”

Towards the end of her show, Gaga walked back to her previous comments and said, “I wish so much love and so much happiness to everyone who does the halftime show [s] to both teams playing against each other in the Super Bowl. They are all champions “

See if J.Lo and Shaki follow Gaga’s advice when the San Francisco 49ers go helmet-to-helmet with the Kansas City Chiefs from 6:30 pm. on Fox.

.