Lady Gaga has hardcore advice – or is it shadow? – for the Sunday Super Bowl 2020 headliners Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The Grammy and Oscar winner did not make any words as he called the much-hyped duo during her pre-Super Bowl concert on Saturday at the Meridian at Island Gardens location in Miami.

“I better not hear lip synchronization tomorrow!” The star of the halftime show 2017 roared from her glitzy keyboard during the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night Show. “Put your drinks on! I love you Miami! I love you J.Lo! I love you Shakira! “

Not all Twitter verse was behind the mother monster.

“She is under pressure not to have a half-time performance,” a catty commentator posted, apparently missing the fact that 33-year-old artist Stefani Germanotta was already there, did. Another sneered: “As if she doesn’t have lip sync.”

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The native New Yorker often referred to her own Super Bowl showcase – starting with a dramatic entrance while hanging on wires – during her two-hour Saturday.

“Thank you so much for believing in me,” she told her admiring, cheering fans. “I remember playing the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that ever happened to me. So thank you.”

Towards the end of her business AT&T performance, Gaga walked back to her previous vocal coaching and said: “I wish so much love and so much happiness to everyone who does the halftime show [s] to both teams playing in the Super Bowl. They are all champions. “

Page Six reported on Saturday exclusively that Lopez, 50, and Shakira, 43, will be accompanied on stage by reggaeton superstars J Balvin and Bad Bunny – with an assist from Lopez Emme’s 11-year-old daughter.

Find out if J.Lo and Shaki are following Gaga’s advice when the San Francisco 49ers helmet starts to helmet with the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium from 6:30 PM. on Fox.

