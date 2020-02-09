Jon Jones saw no problems with the final decision at UFC 247.

And why should he? Jones was declared the winner.

The reigning UFC light heavyweight champion won a decision win over the top candidate Dominick Reyes on Saturday evening. And unlike most Jones fights, this has been largely questioned by the masses.

“This fifth round brought me the fight,” said Jones. “These takedowns brought me the fight. I believe with all my heart that I won this fight. “

Jones raised his hand for the 14th time in a championship game. He set a new record for the UFC and broke the brand he previously had with Georges St-Pierre.

After an unstoppable win against Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier and others, Jones had to make two tough decisions in his last two fights. He made a decision against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 last year.

Nevertheless, Jones, like he has done almost only once in his career, was declared the winner.

Cormier, one of Jones’ biggest competitors, said it was “not a robbery” that he won.

“Tight struggle could have gone either way,” Cormier wrote on Twitter. “3-1 or 2-2 go to the 5th round. I thought Reyes played 3-2, but the fight was so close that it could have gone either way. “

No robbery. Close fight, could have gone either way. Go 3-1 or 2-2 in 5th. I thought Reyes played 3-2, but the fight was so close that it could go either way.

– Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 9, 2020

UFC 247: Jones Vs. Reyes results

Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes on unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) to remain UFC light heavyweight champion

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian on TKO (strikes) at 1:03 from lap 3 to stay UFC flyweight champion

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams on TKO (strikes) at 1:59 from round 1

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Trevin defeated Giles. James Krause by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Lauren Murphy def. Andrea Lee on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Khaos Williams def. Alex Morono on KO (strike) on: 27 of round 1

Mario Bautista def. Miles Johns on TKO (Flying Knee / Strikes) at 1:41 in Round 2

Travel Newson def. Domingo Pilarte on TKO (strikes) on: 38 from round 1

Andre Ewell def. Jonathan Martinez on split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Youssef defeated Zalal. Austin Lingo on unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)