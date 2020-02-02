“I am very impressed:” Miami’s huge murals dedicated to Super Bowl LIV

<noscript><iframe src="https://w3.cdn.anvato.net/player/prod/v3/anvload.html?key=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%3D%3D"></noscript>

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – As we approach the Miami kick-off, fans enjoy the scenery in the Magic City, including the Wynwood Art District. The area is known for its chic and trendy artistic glow – a must for tourists.

The popular attraction is a unique outdoor destination with massive murals by talented international artists. For blocks, covered art walls from top to bottom.

“This area in Wynwood, I am very impressed,” said Anthony Daughtery, a fan of 49ers. “This is my very first time here.”

You can imagine that the Super Bowl 54 images caught the eye of visitors in recent days.

“My son actually said:” Oh look, there are Travis Kelce and Richard Sherman. “I was like where?”

Another eye-catcher this week is a mural that pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

“This one, I love this one,” another visitor said. “This is the old Kobe number eight. This was when he was young, fast, energetic. “

This is not the only art in Miami dedicated to Super Bowl LIV. There is also a painting on a 27-storey building in the center of the city.

