I am sorry to inform you that the engine has blown

Are you looking for an inexpensive, reliable, vintage but not old, old, but still stylish, not huge off-roader? Well, unfortunately, I have to say that this outstanding Suzuki Jimny turbo engine, imported in 1991, was blown.

It is great! Take a look at the side swoosh. Look at the graphics. Look inside and see for yourself. You look … the same, but there is something else. Someone just gave you a really nice compliment, a smile, a wave. That is the compliment, the smile, the wave you received as the owner of this Suzuki Jimny. You are a better and sweeter person in your life. Head straight to Jackson Heights in Queens, scoop it up with the raised suspension and some extremely pothole-proof tires, and you’d be spot on.

Only the engine has blown. The turbo three-cylinder under the tiny, but rather airy hood does not work. Replace it if you want, but a perfect vision of instant perfection is not. Unfortunately, it’s a two-tier craigslist dream. The price of $ 6,000 (full listing here) omits everything you need to spend to get it up and running.

I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news.