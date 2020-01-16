I am so happy that the Galaxy S20 has no curved screen

Leaks of the Galaxy S20 from Samsung have been on the internet all week, but there is one that I could not be excited about. After five generations of madness, Samsung is digging curved screens on the Galaxy S20.

Returning to the Galaxy S6 year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S6 Edge, a phone with two curved sides and a matching curved AMOLED display. Visually it looks fantastic and technically quite a big achievement.

The S6 Edge led Samsung to release an S7 Edge the following year, but both times also offered versions of the phone with “flat” 2.5D glass instead of curved screens. After that, Samsung went all-in with the design. The ill-fated Note 7 was only available with a curved display. Such was the Galaxy S8. Such was the S9. This also applies to the Note 8, and so on, with all of Samsung’s flagships since then.

Is that a problem? For many people it is absolutely not. The curved design is unique and looks great. Samsung even benefited from the design with some really useful software features.

The Galaxy S6 Edge brought this craze to the masses

Personally, however, I have always hated this design. Losing weight and rounded edges always seem to give me problems when refusing to touch. The curved glass also makes the telephones slightly harder to pick up. Moreover, curved screens cause visual distortion and problems with color around the “drop-off”. No matter how good the underlying screen is, this is always a problem.

The worst part, however, is that it makes design good screen protectors impossible in principle. I get it, screen protectors are not suitable for everyone, but they have saved my phones from scratches or cracks on countless occasions. There is a reason why millions and millions of users place screen protectors on their device and for a long time the curved screens from Samsung have made that difficult and expensive.

The Galaxy Note 10 may be the last with a curved screen

The good news? Samsung dumps curved screens with the Galaxy S20. Or, at least, according to rumors. Max Weinbach has leaked the Galaxy S20 considerably last week and according to its source, the Galaxy S20 uses 2.5D glass instead of curved glass. This is more like what Apple uses on iPhones and what Google has used to varying degrees in the Pixel series.

Thank you Samsung!

As I said in the article, the Galaxy S20 + is not very bent. It actually feels flat in the hand. This is because Samsung uses 2.5D glass. For those who hate curved screens, you will all be very excited.

2.5D glass is the same type of curve as the Pixel 2 XL.

