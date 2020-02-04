“I am petrified”: actress Shannen Doherty reveals heartbreaking news that her cancer is back in stage 4

(WJW) – Shannen Doherty has announced that her breast cancer has returned as stage four.

The former ‘90210’ and ‘Charmed’ actress was first diagnosed in 2015 and received a remission in 2017. She heard almost a year ago that her cancer was returning.

She said on “Good Morning America” ​​on Tuesday that she is now opening, because the diagnosis is detailed in documents that will soon become public as part of a lawsuit. She said she wanted to keep the diagnosis private.

“I still do that. I don’t think I processed it, “she said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I’m scared to death. I’m pretty scared.”

Doherty filed a lawsuit against her insurance company, State Farm, after her house was damaged by the Woolsey fire in 2018. She says that some of her claims were wrongly denied. She said she didn’t want people to hear about her diagnosis from legal documents.

“I’d rather people hear from me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be distorted. I don’t want it to be a legal document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the story.”

After her most recent diagnosis, she started to restart the ‘90210’. It started shortly after her friend and co-star, Luke Perry, died of a stroke.

“Why wasn’t it me,” she said. “It was so strange that I got the diagnosis and then someone who looks healthy first. It was really shocking. And the least I could do to honor him was to do that show. “

She said that when she made it public, she thought she would have worked 16 hours a day and proved that when someone is diagnosed with cancer, their life does not end.

“Other people with phase 4 can also work,” she said. “Our lives don’t end just when we get that diagnosis. We still have something to do.”

