Loading...

Celtic received a boost in time with Jozo Simunovic who posts that he is officially back on the training field after an injury early this season.

In September, Neil Lennon told Celtic supporters that the player went under the knife to resolve a problematic knee injury.

Jozo underwent an arthroscopy and has since recovered. Now, while the bhoys are starting their mid-season winter training camp, they have been encouraged by Jozo’s return.

Celtic is short on the defensive department due to injuries. Elhamed and Jozo would both be considered center defenders, but they have been out of use for some time.

It offers Neil Lennon options for the future. Celtic still participates in three competitions and the flexibility and option to let players rest for certain games will be crucial in the fresh team. Jozo has been used regularly by Neil Lennon since the Irishman returned in February 2019 and he is likely to see action sooner rather than later.