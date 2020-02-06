I am an Australian who makes a road trip through America! Which car should I buy?

Illustration: Jason Torchinsky / Jalopnik Which car should you buy? The experts at Jalopnik answer your questions about buying cars.

Tom is from the land below and will visit the US. He is planning a road-to-coast road trip and does not want a boring rental car. He has a modest budget for an American road-trip-ready machine. Which car should he buy?

(Welcome back to Which car should you buy? Where we really give real people advice on buying cars.)

Here is the scenario:

I am from Australia and intend to make a journey from coast to coast through America. Instead of giving fists in cash to a car rental company and being stuck in the same beige box that I get here from them, I want to repeat what I did ten years ago in the UK – show up, buy a cheap beater and drive it up to he breaks or until I reach the other side of the continent.

It must be comfortable during a long drive and easily repairable if something goes wrong on the way. I also want it to be typically American instead of something that I could buy and own in Australia (ie no Toyotas or Hondas). RWD. V8 because your fuel is so cheap. Body on frame. J-turns on gravel parking lots. Front seats. Those kind of things.

My budget is $ 5,000 – No import, no FWD, no project cars.

Quick Facts:

Budget: Up to $ 5,000

Daily driver: Yes

Place: Australia

want: RWD, American, preferably a V8

Do not want: An import or project car.

Expert 1: Tom McParland – Go Full Mad Max (but not really)

Okay, Tom (why does this feel like I’m talking to myself?) You need a classic American road-trip car with a V8 in the front and power on the rear wheels. I’m sure my colleagues will come up with more creative answers, but I’m going with the obvious choice: the Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. This car has almost everything you are looking for and is very comfortable for long distances. As you probably already know, the Crown Vic is also extremely durable and if you run into problems, there is a good chance that a technician can find a solution.

But you don’t just want a Crown Vic, if you want to cross the vast American landscape, you must do so, such as the Australian movie icon Mad Max, and purchase a Police Interceptor model. Although under no circumstances should you pretend to be a police officer, it is not necessarily bad if the slow pokes in the left lane move to the right when they see a push rod car.

I don’t know which coast you’re planning to start with, but logic says you’re probably flying to LA or something like that. Here is a nice Interceptor in Cali with 128 km for only $ 2500

Expert 2: Raphael Orlove – I opened Craigslist and …

Hello Tom! A Crown Vic is definitely the safe, smart, simple and trusted thing to do here. There is no doubt about that.

It is what you have to do. But is it what you want to do? I’m not so sure.

Instead, I did what I would do in your situation: open the local Craigslist and choose something interesting that can be bought immediately. I went to Craigslist in LA (I assume you’re crossing the Pacific and not far from Perth) and set the parameters of your budget, a V8 and an age category of ’74 -93 to remove boring things.

And immediately this spotless Ford Thunderbird from 1977 with a 6.6-liter V8 spread its wings in front of me. This is a much nicer car than I thought I’d find, and the gold paint will shine in the sun as you cross the southwest, the Great Plains, and I think it will even carry some sunshine if you do the more limited enters East Coast. The seller asks $ 6500, but bring cash, hit them with the Craigslist 60 percent and you’ll be fine.

This thing is so nice that you may want to send it home!

Expert 3: David Tracy – You need a Big Ass Truck

My colleagues throw away great ideas, but I have to say that there is nothing typically American about sedans or coupes. America is all about big-ass trucks and SUVs, and one of the historically largest assed of such vehicles is the Chevrolet Suburban.

I have a strong affinity with the GMT 400 series Suburban from the 1990s, with its fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 and timelessly beautiful appearance. I recently drove the Rockies with his brother, the GMT 400 series Chevy 2500 pickup truck, and fell in love with the soul of the machine. I have no doubt that the same will happen to you and a GMT 400 Suburban, especially if you find one with a front seat.

You don’t get a manual five-speed gearbox like the one in the Silverado I drove, but an automatic column change is more American if you think about it. But if you want the stick, you have to take the truck; Anyway, buy something on a GMT 400 basis and as you jump from one gas station to the next, you do so reliably, happily and in one of the most typical American nameplates out there.

Expert 4: Jason Torchinsky – Americans can also be weird

Hey, Australian Tom! I think you will be at home in America, because with their huge open spaces and love for V8s, America and Australia have always been a sort of separate brothers and sisters. Your plan is fantastic, and if you are willing to accept that some of your rules are bent, I think I really have a great car for your Transamerican company: this 1980 Dodge Mirada.

The Mirada is a kind of strange American car – it was a personal luxury coupé, just like the beautiful livery Thunderbird Raph that was picked up there, but a bit updated before the 1980s.

I think these look great – it still has those classic American colossal two-door ratios from the 70s, but now with some straightforwardness and techno openings from the 80s and other details. It’s pretty, in its own strange way.

These have never sold so well, and that is why they are so rare these days – although mechanically this RWD platform shared engines and components with a lot of dirt – just Mopar iron, so you will have no trouble keeping it going.

Although some had V8s, I think it is a six, and yes, it doesn’t really have front seats, although that sand-colored interior is so American that I bet it gets confused by the metric system.

This thing is in fantastic shape and looks comfortable and fun and will certainly attract the attention of all the gearboxes you are likely to encounter along the way – and isn’t that half the pleasure of exploring a new country? Dealing with all local gearboxes and hearing their funny accents?

Of course it is. Oh, you’ll have to find someone from Wisconsin to come with you to get it, because it says something about only selling to local buyers in Wisconsin, but for just $ 4,650 for the car, I think that’s easy enough and the is worth it.

It will be fun!

Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.

.